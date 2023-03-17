C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Nikola Jokic : 60 pts
– Domantas Sabonis : 57 pts
– Markelle Fultz : 48 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/JTyQ2YL4BJ
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 17, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #22 | Pick #141#NBA pic.twitter.com/DMSsZuvEXA
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 17, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #22 | Pick #141
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 34.84 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/0GyukZHWUU
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 17, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 0h : Hornets – Sixers
- 0h30 : Hawks – Warriors
- 0h30 : Cavaliers – Wizards
- 1h : Bulls – Wolves
- 1h : Rockets – Pelicans
- 1h : Spurs – Grizzlies
- 3h : Blazers – Celtics
- 3h30 : Lakers – Mavericks