C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Stephen Curry : 72 pts
– Joel Embiid : 69 pts
– Jaylen Brown : 51 pts
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #22 | Pick #140
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #22 | Pick #140
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 40.57 pts
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 0h : Pistons – Nuggets
- 0h30 : Nets – Kings
- 0h30 : Raptors – Thunder
- 1h : Bucks – Pacers
- 3h : Suns – Magic