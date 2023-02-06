C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Joel Embiid : 55 pts
– Trey Murphy III : 52 pts
– LaMelo Ball : 48 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/t8rYcu9Lyz
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 6, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #16 | Pick #108#NBA pic.twitter.com/rZH2Tbu2po
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 6, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #16 | Pick #108
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 22.74 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/8z3HcJg5Y3
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 6, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Wizards – Cavs
- 1h : Pistons – Celtics
- 1h30 : Nets – Clippers
- 2h : Bulls – Spurs
- 2h : Rockets – Kings
- 3h : Jazz – Mavs
- 4h : Warriors – Thunder
- 4h : Blazers – Bucks