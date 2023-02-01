C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Nikola Jokic : 66 pts
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 59 pts
– Kawhi Leonard : 53 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/sE9Bqf5Vp8
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 1, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #16 | Pick #103#NBA pic.twitter.com/Y51xZ2pu7b
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 1, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #16 | Pick #103
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 41.68 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/aj9DYUGwAo
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 1, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Grizzlies – Blazers
- 1h : Pistons – Wizards
- 1h : Sixers – Magic
- 1h30 : Celtics – Nets
- 2h : Wolves – Warriors
- 2h : Rockets – Thunder
- 2h : Spurs – Kings
- 3h : Jazz – Raptors
- 4h : Suns – Hawks