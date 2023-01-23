C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Kyrie Irving : 67 pts
– Thomas Bryant : 63 pts
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 56 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/21OBEPVAV2
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #14 | Pick #94#NBA pic.twitter.com/HPQmeYZtbv
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #14 | Pick #94
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 38.13 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/dfnJqcdCIN
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Pistons – Bucks
- 1h : Magic – Celtics
- 2h : Rockets – Wolves
- 2h : Bulls – Hawks
- 3h : Jazz – Hornets
- 4h : Blazers – Spurs
- 4h30 : Kings – Grizzlies