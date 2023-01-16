C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Julius Randle : 76 pts
– Nikola Vucevic : 70 pts
– Damian Lillard : 67 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/Re24aHZTDJ
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 16, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #13 | Pick #87#NBA pic.twitter.com/9u4VlpC7xV
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 16, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Découvrez les popular picks de la nuit ! #TTFL #popularPicks pic.twitter.com/8gKgbvmE4Y
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 15, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 19h : Hornets – Celtics
- 20h30 : Bucks – Pacers
- 21h : Cavs – Pelicans
- 21h : Knicks – Raptors
- 21h : Wizards – Warriors
- 21h30 : Hawks – Heat
- 22h : Wolves – Jazz
- 0h : Grizzlies – Suns
- 4h30 : Lakers – Rockets