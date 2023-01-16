Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 70 points pour Nikola Vucevic face aux Warriors, hier le Chef n’était pas celui qu’on croit

Nikola Vucevic 16 janvier 2023

Chef Curry glou-glou.

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 19h : Hornets – Celtics
  • 20h30 : Bucks – Pacers
  • 21h : Cavs – Pelicans
  • 21h : Knicks – Raptors
  • 21h : Wizards – Warriors
  • 21h30 : Hawks – Heat
  • 22h : Wolves – Jazz
  • 0h : Grizzlies – Suns
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Rockets
