C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jonas Valanciunas : 63 pts
– Kyle Kuzma : 58 pts
– Jalen Brunson : 58 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/VRER0p0GD8
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 14, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #13 | Pick #85#NBA pic.twitter.com/K6ueEArhaC
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 14, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Découvrez les popular picks de la nuit ! #TTFL #popularPicks pic.twitter.com/xbO3FLU6gn
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 13, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 19h : Heat – Bucks
- 1h : Hornets – Celtics
- 1h : Pacers – Grizzlies
- 1h30 : Raptors – Hawks
- 2h : Wolves – Cavaliers
- 3h : Jazz -Sixers
- 4h : Blazers – Mavericks