C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 56 pts
– Myles Turner : 50 pts
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Wizards – Pelicans
- 1h30 : Celtics – Bulls
- 1h30 : Knicks – Bucks
- 2h : Grizzlies – Spurs
- 3h : Nuggets – Lakers
- 4h : Kings – Magic