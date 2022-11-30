Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 4 points pour Klay Thompson, 6 pour Andrew Wiggins, et merci les Warriors

Klay Thompson TrashTalk Fantasy League

Le sosie de Klay Thompson s’est invité chez les Warriors.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Luka Doncic : 68 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Julius Randle, Anfernee Simons : 49 points

– Norman Powell : 48 points

– Jerami Grant : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Reggie Jackson : 37 points

– Stephen Curry : 36 points

– Quentin Grimes : 34 points

– Jalen Brunson, Ivica Zubac : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Tim Hardaway Jr., Jusuf Nurkic : 27 points

– Kevon Looney : 25 points

– R.J. Barrett : 23 points

– Draymond Green : 20 points

– Terance Mann : 19 points

– Marvin Bagley : 18 points

– Killian Hayes : 17 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Spencer Dinwiddie : 13 points

– Jordan Poole : 11 points

– Saddiq Bey : 8 points

– Andrew Wiggins, Marcus Morris : 6 points

– Klay Thompson : 4 points

– Damian Lillard, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Cade Cunningham : 0 point

– Christian Wood : -3 points

# Programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Magic – Hawks
  • 1h : Cavs – Sixers
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Heat
  • 1h30 : Nets – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Bucks
  • 2h : Thunder – Spurs
  • 2h : Wolves – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Pelicans – Raptors
  • 3h : Suns – Bulls
  • 3h : Nuggets – Rockets
  • 3h : Jazz – Clippers
  • 4h : Kings – Pacers
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Blazers
