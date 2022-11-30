C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Luka Doncic : 68 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Julius Randle, Anfernee Simons : 49 points
– Norman Powell : 48 points
– Jerami Grant : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Reggie Jackson : 37 points
– Stephen Curry : 36 points
– Quentin Grimes : 34 points
– Jalen Brunson, Ivica Zubac : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Tim Hardaway Jr., Jusuf Nurkic : 27 points
– Kevon Looney : 25 points
– R.J. Barrett : 23 points
– Draymond Green : 20 points
– Terance Mann : 19 points
– Marvin Bagley : 18 points
– Killian Hayes : 17 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Spencer Dinwiddie : 13 points
– Jordan Poole : 11 points
– Saddiq Bey : 8 points
– Andrew Wiggins, Marcus Morris : 6 points
– Klay Thompson : 4 points
– Damian Lillard, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Cade Cunningham : 0 point
– Christian Wood : -3 points
# Programme de ce soir
- 1h : Magic – Hawks
- 1h : Cavs – Sixers
- 1h30 : Celtics – Heat
- 1h30 : Nets – Wizards
- 1h30 : Knicks – Bucks
- 2h : Thunder – Spurs
- 2h : Wolves – Grizzlies
- 2h : Pelicans – Raptors
- 3h : Suns – Bulls
- 3h : Nuggets – Rockets
- 3h : Jazz – Clippers
- 4h : Kings – Pacers
- 4h30 : Lakers – Blazers