C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 56 points
– Brandon Ingram : 55 points
– Jalen Brunson : 50 points
– Norman Powell : 49 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 46 points
– Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, T.J. McConnell et Luguentz Dort : 44 points
– DeMar DeRozan et Kelly Olynyk : 43 points
– Julius Randle et Malcolm Brogdon : 39 points
– Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen et RJ Barrett : 38 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Reggie Jackson : 37 points
– Anfernee Simons et Cedi Osman : 36 points
– Jordan Clarkson, Onyeka Okongwu et Immanuel Quickley : 35 points
– Nikola Vucevic, Ivica Zubac et Josh Hart : 34 points
– Josh Giddey, Franz Wagner et Grayson Allen : 33 points
– Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo et Devonte’ Graham : 31 points
– Kyle Lowry : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Bennedict Mathurin : 28 points
– Zach LaVine et Trae Young : 27 points
– Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards, Jusuf Nurkic et Jonas Valanciunas : 26 points
– Jarrett Allen et John Collins : 25 points
– Evan Mobley, Jordan Poole et Brook Lopez : 24 points
– Jrue Holiday : 23 points
– C.J. McCollum, Clint Capela et Jerami Grant : 21 points
– John Wall : 20 points
– Rudy Gobert : 19 points
– Myles Turner : 17 points
– Jalen Suggs : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– Zion Williamson : 14 points
– Bol Bol : 12 points
– Kawhi Leonard et Dejounte Murray : 9 points
– Collin Sexton et Marcus Morris Sr. : 8 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 7 points
– Stephen Curry, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield et Draymond Green : 0 point
– Al Horford : – 6 points
# Programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Sixers – Nets
- 2h : Grizzlies – Kings
- 3h : Nuggets – Pistons
- 4h : Suns – Lakers