TrashTalk Fantasy League : tout le monde a assuré, tout le monde sauf Zion Williamson et Dejounte Murray

Zion Williamson 30 septembre 2022

« La TTFL ça vous parle ? »

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 56 points

– Brandon Ingram : 55 points

– Jalen Brunson : 50 points

– Norman Powell : 49 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 46 points

– Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, T.J. McConnell et Luguentz Dort : 44 points

– DeMar DeRozan et Kelly Olynyk : 43 points

– Julius Randle et Malcolm Brogdon : 39 points

– Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen et RJ Barrett : 38 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Reggie Jackson : 37 points

– Anfernee Simons et Cedi Osman : 36 points

– Jordan Clarkson, Onyeka Okongwu et Immanuel Quickley : 35 points

– Nikola Vucevic, Ivica Zubac et Josh Hart : 34 points

– Josh Giddey, Franz Wagner et Grayson Allen : 33 points

– Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo et Devonte’ Graham : 31 points

– Kyle Lowry : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Bennedict Mathurin : 28 points

– Zach LaVine et Trae Young : 27 points

– Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards, Jusuf Nurkic et Jonas Valanciunas : 26 points

– Jarrett Allen et John Collins : 25 points

– Evan Mobley, Jordan Poole et Brook Lopez : 24 points

– Jrue Holiday : 23 points

– C.J. McCollum, Clint Capela et Jerami Grant : 21 points

– John Wall : 20 points

– Rudy Gobert : 19 points

– Myles Turner : 17 points

– Jalen Suggs : 15 points

# Les belles carottes

– Zion Williamson : 14 points

– Bol Bol : 12 points

– Kawhi Leonard et Dejounte Murray : 9 points

– Collin Sexton et Marcus Morris Sr. : 8 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 7 points

– Stephen Curry, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield et Draymond Green : 0 point

– Al Horford : – 6 points

# Programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Sixers – Nets
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Kings
  • 3h : Nuggets – Pistons
  • 4h : Suns – Lakers
