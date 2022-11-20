Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid top pick malgré la défaite, évidemment que ça doit le réconforter

Joel Embiid 20 novembre 2022

La BESTIOLE.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Joel Embiid : 57 points

– Trae Young : 56 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Franz Wagner : 44 points

– Scottie Barnes : 43 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 42 points

– Clint Capela : 41 points

– Lauri Markkanen, Bol Bol et Shake Milton : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Josh Hart et Thaddeus Young : 38 points

– Jakob Poeltl et Myles Turner : 37 points

– Norman Powell : 36 points

– Reggie Jackson et Malik Beasley : 35 points

– Anfernee Simons : 34 points

– Mo Bamba : 32 points

– Paul George : 31 points

– De’Anthony Melton : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jusuf Nurkic, D’Angelo Russell, OG Anunoby et Jordan Clarkson : 29 points

– Anthony Edwards et De’Andre Hunter : 28 points

– Rudy Gobert : 24 points

– John Collins : 23 points

– Dejounte Murray : 22 points

– Jerami Grant : 21 points

– Jalen Suggs et John Wall : 20 points

– Buddy Hield : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Kawhi Leonard : 16 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns, Ivica Zubac et Kelly Olynyk : 14 points

– Marcus Morris Sr. : 12 points

– Bennedict Mathurin : 10 points

– Damian Lillard, Fred VanVleet et Keldon Johnnson : 7 points

– Mike Conley : 4 points

– Paolo Banchero, Pascal Siakam, Carter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., James Harden et Tyrese Maxey : 0 point

# Programme de ce soir

  • 21h30 : Suns – Knicks
  • 0h : Wizards – Hornets
  • 0h : Kings – Pistons
  • 1h : Nets – Grizzlies
  • 1h : Cavs – Heat
  • 1h : Rockets – Warriors
  • 1h30 : Mavs – Nuggets
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Spurs
