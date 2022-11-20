C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 57 points
– Trae Young : 56 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Franz Wagner : 44 points
– Scottie Barnes : 43 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 42 points
– Clint Capela : 41 points
– Lauri Markkanen, Bol Bol et Shake Milton : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Josh Hart et Thaddeus Young : 38 points
– Jakob Poeltl et Myles Turner : 37 points
– Norman Powell : 36 points
– Reggie Jackson et Malik Beasley : 35 points
– Anfernee Simons : 34 points
– Mo Bamba : 32 points
– Paul George : 31 points
– De’Anthony Melton : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jusuf Nurkic, D’Angelo Russell, OG Anunoby et Jordan Clarkson : 29 points
– Anthony Edwards et De’Andre Hunter : 28 points
– Rudy Gobert : 24 points
– John Collins : 23 points
– Dejounte Murray : 22 points
– Jerami Grant : 21 points
– Jalen Suggs et John Wall : 20 points
– Buddy Hield : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kawhi Leonard : 16 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns, Ivica Zubac et Kelly Olynyk : 14 points
– Marcus Morris Sr. : 12 points
– Bennedict Mathurin : 10 points
– Damian Lillard, Fred VanVleet et Keldon Johnnson : 7 points
– Mike Conley : 4 points
– Paolo Banchero, Pascal Siakam, Carter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., James Harden et Tyrese Maxey : 0 point
# Programme de ce soir
- 21h30 : Suns – Knicks
- 0h : Wizards – Hornets
- 0h : Kings – Pistons
- 1h : Nets – Grizzlies
- 1h : Cavs – Heat
- 1h : Rockets – Warriors
- 1h30 : Mavs – Nuggets
- 3h30 : Lakers – Spurs