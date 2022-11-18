Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : si vous vous demandiez si Jerami Grant était fiable, la réponse est non

Jerami Grant 18 novembre 2022

Regardez ce gars-là, il a fait 2 en TTFL.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# Ils ont cartonné

– De’Aaron Fox : 52 points

– Kevin Durant : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Ben Simmons : 43 points

– Yuta Watanabe : 39 points

– Devin Vassell : 38 points

– Reggie Jackson et Bojan Bogdanovic : 37 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Domantas Sabonis : 34 points

– Harrison Barnes et Malik Monk : 33 points

– Damian Lillard et Shaedon Sharpe : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Anfernee Simons : 28 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 27 points

– Ivica Zubac : 23 points

– Jakob Poeltl : 22 points

– Nicolas Claxton : 21 points

– Paul George : 20 points

– Norman Powell : 19 points

– Josh Hart et Marcus Morris Sr. : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Kawhi Leonard : 18 points

– Saddiq Bey : 15 points

– Jaden Ivey : 13 points

– Kevin Huerter et Killian Hayes : 7 points

– Terence Davis :  5 points

– Jerami Grant : 2 points

– Keldon Johsnon, John Wall, Cade Cunningham et Kyrie Irving : 0 point

– Seth Curry : – 7 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Wizards – Heat
  • 1h30 : Cavs – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Bucks
  • 2h : Bulls – Magic
  • 2h : Rockets – Pacers
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Thunder
  • 2h30 : Mavs – Nuggets
  • 2h30 : Pelicans – Celtics
  • 3h : Jazz- Suns
  • 4h : Warriors – Knicks
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Pistons
