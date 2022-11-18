C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– De’Aaron Fox : 52 points
– Kevin Durant : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Ben Simmons : 43 points
– Yuta Watanabe : 39 points
– Devin Vassell : 38 points
– Reggie Jackson et Bojan Bogdanovic : 37 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Domantas Sabonis : 34 points
– Harrison Barnes et Malik Monk : 33 points
– Damian Lillard et Shaedon Sharpe : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Anfernee Simons : 28 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 27 points
– Ivica Zubac : 23 points
– Jakob Poeltl : 22 points
– Nicolas Claxton : 21 points
– Paul George : 20 points
– Norman Powell : 19 points
– Josh Hart et Marcus Morris Sr. : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kawhi Leonard : 18 points
– Saddiq Bey : 15 points
– Jaden Ivey : 13 points
– Kevin Huerter et Killian Hayes : 7 points
– Terence Davis : 5 points
– Jerami Grant : 2 points
– Keldon Johsnon, John Wall, Cade Cunningham et Kyrie Irving : 0 point
– Seth Curry : – 7 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Wizards – Heat
- 1h30 : Cavs – Hornets
- 1h30 : Sixers – Bucks
- 2h : Bulls – Magic
- 2h : Rockets – Pacers
- 2h : Grizzlies – Thunder
- 2h30 : Mavs – Nuggets
- 2h30 : Pelicans – Celtics
- 3h : Jazz- Suns
- 4h : Warriors – Knicks
- 4h30 : Lakers – Pistons