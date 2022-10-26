Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : le dos de Bradley Beal grince, et ça fait grimacer du monde au réveil

Bradley Beal 10 octobre 2022 Wizards TrashTalk Fantasy League

Pas facile de faire un score élevé en passant 20 minutes sur le parquet.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 61 points

– Devin Booker : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Luka Doncic : 49 points

– Trey Murphy III : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Christian Wood : 38 points

– Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Bojan Bogdanovic : 36 points

– Stephen Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie : 33 points

– Kyle Kuzma, Deandre Ayton, Ivica Zubac : 32 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Will Barton, Tre Mann : 29 points

– Draymond Green : 28 points

– Jonas Valanciunas, Jordan Poole : 24 points

– Bradley Beal : 23 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 21 points

– Cade Cunningham : 20 points

– John Wall : 17 points

– Jaden Ivey : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– C.J. McCollum : 14 points

– Saddiq Bey : 8 points

– Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram : 0 point

– Klay Thompson : -6 points

– Killian Hayes : -9 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Magic
  • 1h : Pistons – Hawks
  • 1h30 : Bucks – Nets
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Sixers
  • 2h : Bulls – Pacers
  • 2h : Wolves – Spurs
  • 3h : Jazz – Rockets
  • 4h : Blazers – Heat
  • 4h : Nuggets – Lakers
