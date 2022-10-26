C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 61 points
– Devin Booker : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Luka Doncic : 49 points
– Trey Murphy III : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Christian Wood : 38 points
– Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Bojan Bogdanovic : 36 points
– Stephen Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie : 33 points
– Kyle Kuzma, Deandre Ayton, Ivica Zubac : 32 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Will Barton, Tre Mann : 29 points
– Draymond Green : 28 points
– Jonas Valanciunas, Jordan Poole : 24 points
– Bradley Beal : 23 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 21 points
– Cade Cunningham : 20 points
– John Wall : 17 points
– Jaden Ivey : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– C.J. McCollum : 14 points
– Saddiq Bey : 8 points
– Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram : 0 point
– Klay Thompson : -6 points
– Killian Hayes : -9 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Cavs – Magic
- 1h : Pistons – Hawks
- 1h30 : Bucks – Nets
- 1h30 : Knicks – Hornets
- 1h30 : Raptors – Sixers
- 2h : Bulls – Pacers
- 2h : Wolves – Spurs
- 3h : Jazz – Rockets
- 4h : Blazers – Heat
- 4h : Nuggets – Lakers