C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Ja Morant : 66 points
– Desmond Bane : 60 points
– Kevin Durant et Kyrie Irving : 59 points
– James Harden et Damian Lillard : 56 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Jimmy Butler : 46 points
– Joel Embiid, Anfernee Simons et Karl-Anthony Towns : 45 points
– D’Angelo Russell, Jabari Smith Jr. et Kevin Porter Jr. : 43 points
– Jayson Tatum : 42 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet et Ayo Dosunmu : 41 points
– Aaron Gordon : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Nikola Vucevic : 39 points
– Julius Randle : 37 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 36 points
– Devin Vassell : 35 points
– Tyler Herro et Bol Bol : 34 points
– Pascal Siakam, Jalen Green et Jakob Poeltl : 33 points
– Jalen Brunson et Wendell Carter Jr. : 32 points
– Nikola Jokic, Paolo Banchero, Precious Achiuwa et Nic Claxton : 31 points
– Jusuf Nurkic, Jalen Smith et Santi Aldama : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Tobias Harris : 28 points
– Bam Adebayo : 27 points
– Rudy Gobert et Jerami Grant : 26 points
– Marcus Smart : 24 points
– Zach LaVine et Michael Porter Jr. : 23 points
– Jaylen Brown et Jordan Clarkson : 22 points
– R.J. Barrett : 20 points
– Collin Sexton : 17 points
– Keldon Johnson et Franz Wagner : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Mike Conley et Bennedict Mathurin : 15 points
– Ben Simmons, Malcolm Brogdon, Gary Trent Jr., Al Horford, Josh Hart et Cole Anthony : 13 points
– OG Anunoby : 12 points
– Lauri Markkanen, Kyle Lowry, Tyrese Maxey et Evan Fournier : 6 points
– Anthony Edwards : 4 points
– Jamal Murray : 3 points
– Scottie Barnes et Robert Williams III : 0 point
– Dillon Brooks : – 11 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Wizards – Pistons
- 1h30 : Pelicans – Mavericks
- 2h : Thunder – Clippers
- 4h : Suns – Warriors