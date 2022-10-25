Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : on adore quand Nikola Jokic prend plus de fautes que de tirs, on adore vraiment

Cinq fautes ? Et quatre tirs ?

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Ja Morant : 66 points

– Desmond Bane : 60 points

– Kevin Durant et Kyrie Irving : 59 points

– James Harden et Damian Lillard : 56 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Jimmy Butler : 46 points

– Joel Embiid, Anfernee Simons et Karl-Anthony Towns : 45 points

– D’Angelo Russell, Jabari Smith Jr. et Kevin Porter Jr. : 43 points

– Jayson Tatum : 42 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet et Ayo Dosunmu : 41 points

– Aaron Gordon : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Nikola Vucevic : 39 points

– Julius Randle : 37 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 36 points

– Devin Vassell : 35 points

– Tyler Herro et Bol Bol : 34 points

– Pascal Siakam, Jalen Green et Jakob Poeltl : 33 points

– Jalen Brunson et Wendell Carter Jr. : 32 points

– Nikola Jokic, Paolo Banchero, Precious Achiuwa et Nic Claxton : 31 points

– Jusuf Nurkic, Jalen Smith et Santi Aldama : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Tobias Harris : 28 points

– Bam Adebayo : 27 points

– Rudy Gobert et Jerami Grant : 26 points

– Marcus Smart : 24 points

– Zach LaVine et Michael Porter Jr. : 23 points

– Jaylen Brown et Jordan Clarkson : 22 points

– R.J. Barrett : 20 points

– Collin Sexton : 17 points

– Keldon Johnson et Franz Wagner : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Mike Conley et Bennedict Mathurin : 15 points

– Ben Simmons, Malcolm Brogdon, Gary Trent Jr., Al Horford, Josh Hart et Cole Anthony : 13 points

– OG Anunoby : 12 points

– Lauri Markkanen, Kyle Lowry, Tyrese Maxey et Evan Fournier : 6 points

– Anthony Edwards : 4 points

– Jamal Murray : 3 points

– Scottie Barnes et Robert Williams III : 0 point

– Dillon Brooks : – 11 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Wizards – Pistons
  • 1h30 : Pelicans – Mavericks
  • 2h : Thunder – Clippers
  • 4h : Suns – Warriors
