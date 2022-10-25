On a eu la chance cette nuit de voir en direct l’un des plus gros matchs de ce début de saison du côté de Memphis, mais partout ailleurs aux États-Unis ça jouait aussi au basket. Et donc ? Les Sixers ont enfin gagné un match, Boston a perdu pour la première fois (tout comme le Jazz), les Raptors ont pris leur revanche sur la vie, les Spurs jouent le titre, Paolo Banchero ne fait pas son âge et Damian Lillard joue dans la course au MVP, voilà à peu près ce qu’il faut retenir de cette nuit de NBA !

Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)

Sixers – Pacers : 120-106

Heat – Raptors : 90-98

Knicks – Magic : 115-102

Bulls – Celtics : 120-102

Rockets – Jazz : 114-108

Grizzlies – Nets : 134-124

Wolves – Spurs : 106-115

Blazers – Nuggets : 135-110

Ce qu’il fallait retenir

Les Sixers auront donc attendu leur quatrième match de la saison pour connaitre enfin le goût de la victoire. C’était face aux Pacers, James Harden et Joel Embiid ont dominé les débats, encore heureux.

Deux jours après leur défaite à Miami, les Raptors ont pris leur revanche face au Heat, toujours en Floride. Pas de mêlée cette fois-ci mais un gros duo Siakam / VanVleet (Scottie Barnes était absent), Gary Trent Jr. qui a libéré tout le monde dans la dernière minute et un précieux Achiuwa qui prend 22 rebonds en sortie de banc.

Jalen Brunson et Julius Randle ont porté les Knicks face au Magic.

Paolo Banchero est devenu le premier rookie depuis 1994 (Grant Hill) à scorer 20 points ou plus pour ses quatre premiers matchs en NBA.

Jayson Tatum était parti pour étrenner parfaitement son trophée de joueur de la semaine, mais son premier quart face aux Bulls était finalement le moment fort de sa soirée. Oui je l’avais en TTFL, oui j’ai le seum.

Du coup les Bulls ont joué un mauvais tour à Boston et les Celtics ont perdu pour la première fois cette saison.

DeMar DeRozan et Ayo Dosunmu ont été ultra-solides, Zach LaVine retrouve ses sensations, Nikola Vucevic a pécho 23 rebonds, le banc a apporté, soirée quasi parfaite pour les Bulls.

Fin de la dolce vita pour le Jazz, tombé sur une bande de juniors (Jabari Smith, Kevin Porter, Kenyon Martin) et sur un Jalen Green qui en avaient marre de perdre. Jalen et Jabari qui se sont d’ailleurs un peu accroché en fin de match, ça promet.

Match incroyable entre les Nets et les Grizzlies, on a tout laissé tomber pour ne pas en rater une miette. Kyrie Irving et Kevin Durant en ont collé 37 chacun mais Desmond Bane et Ja Morant ont surenchéri avec 38, en rajoutant du alley-oop, du shoot clutch et beaucoup de sourires. Qui sont ces gens qui n’aiment pas les Grizzlies ? Quels sont leurs réseaux ? Qu’est-ce qui peut bien les motiver ?

Les Spurs continuent d’étonner avec une nouvelle victoire face aux Wolves. Jakob Poeltl est un meilleur joueur que Rudy Gobert et on ne parle même pas de la manière avec laquelle Devin Vassell a montré à Anthony Edwards le chemin à parcourir avant de devenir un homme.

Les Blazers demeurent invaincus avec une quatrième victoire en quatre matchs. Damian Lillard a encore été très fort, Anfernee Simons a eu la bonne idée de faire pareil en pétant un plomb au troisième quart, et Nikola Jokic a pris plus de fautes que de tirs.

Le top pick en TTFL : Ja Morant

Le Top 10 :

Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

