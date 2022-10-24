Une nuit NBA de plus sur le CV, pas la plus folle de l’histoire non plus, mais du genre qui mérite quand même son petit récap entre la biscotte et le jus d’orange.
Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)
- Lakers – Blazers : 104-106, les notes du match c’est juste ici !
- Hawks – Hornets : 109-126
- Cavs – Wizards : 117-107
- Pelicans – Jazz : 121-122
- Thunder – Wolves : 106-116
- Warriors – Kings : 130-125
- Clippers – Suns : 95-112
Ce qu’il fallait retenir
- Damian Lillard a ressorti sa montre magique et Jerami Grant aussi sait lire l’heure, alors les Blazers se sont imposés au bout du suspense face aux Lakers. Les Blazers n’ont toujours pas perdu, les Lakers n’ont toujours pas gagné.
- Première défaite de la saison pour les Hawks, face à Charlotte, et même Théo Maledon a pu participer à la fête.
- Donovan Mitchell est BOUILLANT en ce début de saison et les Cavs ont fait respecter la loi face à Washington.
- Le Jazz n’en finit plus d’étonner et cette fois-ci ce sont les Pelicans qui ont été surpris. Kelly Olynyk nous refait la même chaque année, à savoir planter des game winners dans des équipes qui ne veulent pas forcément gagner, Lauri Markkanen est en pleine bourre, et côté Pelicans Brandon Ingram avait démarré fort mais il est rapidement sorti sur blessure.
- Les Wolves jouaient encore le Thunder, et les Wolves ont encore battu le Thunder, qui jouait cette fois-ci sans Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. 30 pions pour Anthony Edwards, 15 points et 15 rebonds pour Rudy Gobert, 0-4 pour OKC, tout le monde est content.
- A la mi-temps les Warriors avaient donc scoré 89 pions contre les Kings, dont 50 dans le deuxième quart. Stephen Curry en était déjà à 28 points mais ne finira qu’avec 33 unités, la faute à une deuxième mi-temps passée à gérer l’écart. Sacramento était bien revenu à quatre petits points, mais ça partait de trop loin, de beaucoup trop loin.
- Kawhi Leonard est de nouveau sorti du banc, tout comme John Wall, mais cette nuit les Clippers sont tombés sur un os nommé Devin Booker et sur un meneur de jeu qui a dépassé les 11 000 passes en carrière, ce qui fait tout de même 11 000 de plus que Bobby Portis lorsqu’il se retrouve au poste.
Le top pick en TTFL : Lauri Markkanen
Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :
- 1h : Sixers – Pacers
- 1h30 : Heat – Raptors
- 1h30 : Knicks – Magic
- 2h : Bulls – Celtics
- 2h : Rockets – Jazz
- 2h : Grizzlies – Nets
- 2h : Wolves – Spurs
- 4h : Blazers – Nuggets