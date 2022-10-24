C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Lauri Markkanen : 56 points
– Damian Lillard : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Devin Booker : 48 points
– LeBron James : 47 points
– Stephen Curry et Anthony Edwards : 45 points
– Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell, Domantas Sabonis et Nick Richards : 44 points
– C.J. McCollum, De’Aaron Fox et Bradley Beal : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Zion Williamson : 39 points
– Trae Young : 37 points
– Jarrett Allen, Andrew Wiggins et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 35 points
– Rudy Gobert, Jordan Poole et Kelly Olynyk : 34 points
– Josh Hart et Marcus Morris : 33 points
– Dejounte Murray et Clint Capela : 32 points
– Jarred Vanderbilt : 31 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Paul George et Kristaps Porzingis : 29 points
– Luguentz Dort : 25 points
– Jusuf Nurkic et Evan Mobley : 23 points
– Kawhi Leonard et Jerami Grant : 22 points
– John Wall : 21 points
– Deandre Ayton : 20 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 18 points
– John Collins et Keegan Murray : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Draymond Green et Chris Paul : 15 points
– Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson et Gordon Hayward : 14 points
– Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell et De’Andre Hunter : 13 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 12 points
– Josh Giddey : 11 points
– Collin Sexton et Caris LeVert : 9 points
– Klay Thompson, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac et Mike Conley : 7 points
– Harrison Barnes : 6 points
– Kevin Huerter : 4 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Garland, Terry Rozier, Anfernee Simons et LaMelo Ball : 0 point
– Reggie Jackson : – 2 points
– Kendrick Nunn : – 7 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Pacers
- 1h30 : Heat – Raptors
- 1h30 : Knicks – Magic
- 2h : Bulls – Celtics
- 2h : Rockets – Jazz
- 2h : Grizzlies – Nets
- 2h : Wolves – Spurs
- 4h : Blazers – Nuggets