TrashTalk Fantasy League : Lauri Markkanen est invaincu cette saison, et il est aussi votre top pick TTFL du jour

Par
Publié le
Lauri Markkanen 24 octobre 2022

Un crack venu du froid.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Lauri Markkanen : 56 points

– Damian Lillard : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Devin Booker : 48 points

– LeBron James : 47 points

– Stephen Curry et Anthony Edwards : 45 points

– Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell, Domantas Sabonis et Nick Richards : 44 points

– C.J. McCollum, De’Aaron Fox et Bradley Beal : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Zion Williamson : 39 points

– Trae Young : 37 points

– Jarrett Allen, Andrew Wiggins et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 35 points

– Rudy Gobert, Jordan Poole et Kelly Olynyk : 34 points

– Josh Hart et Marcus Morris : 33 points

– Dejounte Murray et Clint Capela : 32 points

– Jarred Vanderbilt : 31 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Paul George et Kristaps Porzingis : 29 points

– Luguentz Dort : 25 points

– Jusuf Nurkic et Evan Mobley : 23 points

– Kawhi Leonard et Jerami Grant : 22 points

– John Wall : 21 points

– Deandre Ayton : 20 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 18 points

– John Collins et Keegan Murray : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Draymond Green et Chris Paul : 15 points

– Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson et Gordon Hayward : 14 points

– Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell et De’Andre Hunter : 13 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 12 points

– Josh Giddey : 11 points

– Collin Sexton et Caris LeVert : 9 points

– Klay Thompson, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac et Mike Conley : 7 points

– Harrison Barnes : 6 points

– Kevin Huerter : 4 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Garland, Terry Rozier, Anfernee Simons et LaMelo Ball : 0 point

– Reggie Jackson : – 2 points

– Kendrick Nunn : – 7 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Pacers
  • 1h30 : Heat – Raptors
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Magic
  • 2h : Bulls – Celtics
  • 2h : Rockets – Jazz
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Nets
  • 2h : Wolves – Spurs
  • 4h : Blazers – Nuggets
