C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 72 points
– Joel Embiid : 67 points
– Jayson Tatum : 63 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 56 points
– Luka Doncic, Paul George et Nikola Jokic : 53 points
# Ils ont assuré
– De’Aaron Fox : 49 points
– Christian Wood : 48 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 46 points
– Terrence Ross : 45 points
– Pascal Siakam et Derrick White : 41 points
– Bennedict Mathurin : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jrue Holiday : 38 points
– Jimmy Butler, Josh Giddey et Kevin Love : 37 points
– Jalen Smith et Goga Bitadze : 35 points
– Zach LaVine, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Precious Achiuwa : 34 points
– Grant Williams et Devin Vassell : 33 points
– Keegan Murray, Max Strus et Saddiq Bey : 32 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 31 points
– Michael Porter Jr., Kevin Huerter, Kevin Porter Jr., Jakob Poeltl, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Mike Muscala et Wendell Carter Jr. : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Ja Morant, Reggie Jackson et Tyler Herro : 29 points
– Cade Cunningham : 28 points
– Jalen Green, Paolo Banchero et Nikola Vucevic : 27 points
– Evan Mobley et Kyle Lowry : 26 points
– Bobby Portis, Keldon Johnson et Cole Anthony : 25 points
– Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert et Gary Trent Jr. : 24 points
– Desmond Bane : 23 points
– James Harden, Jamal Murray, Ivica Zubac et DeMar DeRozan : 22 points
– Jabari Smith Jr. et Tobias Harris : 21 points
– OG Anunoby et Aaron Gordon : 20 points
– Marcus Morris : 19 points
– Bam Adebayo et Bojan Bogdanovic : 18 points
– Jarrett Allen, Luguentz Dort et Alperen Sengun : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Spencer Dinwiddie et Malcolm Brogdon : 16 points
– Jaylen Brown : 15 points
– Fred VanVleet et Scottie Barnes : 14 points
– Marcus Smart et Buddy Hield : 2 points
– Al Horford, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, Myles Turner et John Wall : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 21h30 : Lakers – Blazers
- 23h : Hawks – Hornets
- 1h : Cavs – Wizards
- 1h : Pelicans – Jazz
- 2h : Thunder – Wolves
- 2h30 : Warriors – Kings
- 4h : Clippers – Suns