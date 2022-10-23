Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : James Harden et DeMar DeRozan vous proposent une carotte dominicale au bon goût de seum

Par
Publié le
carottes 24 décembre 2020

Silence ça pousse.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 72 points

– Joel Embiid : 67 points

– Jayson Tatum : 63 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 56 points

– Luka Doncic, Paul George et Nikola Jokic : 53 points

# Ils ont assuré

– De’Aaron Fox : 49 points

– Christian Wood : 48 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 46 points

– Terrence Ross : 45 points

– Pascal Siakam et Derrick White : 41 points

– Bennedict Mathurin : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jrue Holiday : 38 points

– Jimmy Butler, Josh Giddey et Kevin Love : 37 points

– Jalen Smith et Goga Bitadze : 35 points

– Zach LaVine, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Precious Achiuwa : 34 points

– Grant Williams et Devin Vassell : 33 points

– Keegan Murray, Max Strus et Saddiq Bey : 32 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 31 points

– Michael Porter Jr., Kevin Huerter, Kevin Porter Jr., Jakob Poeltl, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Mike Muscala et Wendell Carter Jr. : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Ja Morant, Reggie Jackson et Tyler Herro : 29 points

– Cade Cunningham : 28 points

– Jalen Green, Paolo Banchero et Nikola Vucevic : 27 points

– Evan Mobley et Kyle Lowry : 26 points

– Bobby Portis, Keldon Johnson et Cole Anthony : 25 points

– Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert et Gary Trent Jr. : 24 points

– Desmond Bane : 23 points

– James Harden, Jamal Murray, Ivica Zubac et DeMar DeRozan : 22 points

– Jabari Smith Jr. et Tobias Harris : 21 points

– OG Anunoby et Aaron Gordon : 20 points

– Marcus Morris : 19 points

– Bam Adebayo et Bojan Bogdanovic : 18 points

– Jarrett Allen, Luguentz Dort et Alperen Sengun : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Spencer Dinwiddie et Malcolm Brogdon : 16 points

– Jaylen Brown : 15 points

– Fred VanVleet et Scottie Barnes : 14 points

– Marcus Smart et Buddy Hield : 2 points

– Al Horford, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, Myles Turner et John Wall : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 21h30 : Lakers – Blazers
  • 23h : Hawks – Hornets
  • 1h : Cavs – Wizards
  • 1h : Pelicans – Jazz
  • 2h : Thunder – Wolves
  • 2h30 : Warriors – Kings
  • 4h : Clippers – Suns
Related Items:, , , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top