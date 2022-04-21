C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 64 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 61 points
– Joel Embiid : 48 points
– Bruce Brown : 47 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Nikola Vucevic : 40 points
– Brook Lopez : 39 points
– Kevin Durant et Grant Williams : 38 points
– OG Anunoby : 36 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– James Harden et Khris Middleton : 34 points
– Jayson Tatum : 32 points
– Precious Achiuwa : 31 points
– Jaylen Brown et Gary Trent Jr. : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Al Horford : 29 points
– Zach LaVine : 26 points
– Tobias Harris : 24 points
– Seth Curry et Gordan Dragic : 23 points
– Patrick Williams : 22 points
– Alex Caruso : 21 points
– Fred VanVleet : 20 points
# Les belles carottes
– Tyrese Maxey et Jrue Holiday : 17 points
– Pascal Siakam : 15 points
– Kyrie Irving et Danny Green : 14 points
– Marcus Smart et Andre Drummond : 13 points
– Chris Boucher : 8 points
– Derrick White : 6 points
– Patty Mills et Coby White : 5 points
– Bobby Portis : 2 points
– Ben Simmons, Scottie Barnes et Matisse Thybulle : 0 point
– Pat Connaughton : – 1 point
- 1h30 : Wolves – Grizzlies
- 3h : Jazz – Mavericks
- 4h : Nuggets – Warriors