Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Pascal Siakam a carotté 25% des joueurs TTFL, dans le jargon on appelle ça un coup de maître

Par
Publié le
Pascal Siakam

Et ça le fait rire, forcément.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 64 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 61 points

– Joel Embiid : 48 points

– Bruce Brown : 47 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Nikola Vucevic : 40 points

– Brook Lopez : 39 points

– Kevin Durant et Grant Williams : 38 points

– OG Anunoby : 36 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– James Harden et Khris Middleton : 34 points

– Jayson Tatum : 32 points

– Precious Achiuwa : 31 points

– Jaylen Brown et Gary Trent Jr. : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Al Horford : 29 points

– Zach LaVine : 26 points

– Tobias Harris : 24 points

– Seth Curry et Gordan Dragic : 23 points

– Patrick Williams : 22 points

– Alex Caruso : 21 points

– Fred VanVleet : 20 points

# Les belles carottes

– Tyrese Maxey et Jrue Holiday : 17 points

– Pascal Siakam : 15 points

– Kyrie Irving et Danny Green : 14 points

– Marcus Smart et Andre Drummond : 13 points

– Chris Boucher : 8 points

– Derrick White : 6 points

– Patty Mills et Coby White : 5 points

– Bobby Portis : 2 points

– Ben Simmons, Scottie Barnes et Matisse Thybulle : 0 point

– Pat Connaughton : – 1 point

  • 1h30 : Wolves – Grizzlies
  • 3h : Jazz – Mavericks
  • 4h : Nuggets – Warriors
