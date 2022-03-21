TrashTalk Fantasy League : 10% de bulles au réveil, les mots d’absence du toubib font toujours autant de dégâts

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Donovan Mitchell : 58 points
– Wendell Carter Jr. : 56 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Jonas Valanciunas : 49 points
– Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker : 48 points
– Oshae Brissett : 47 points
– Desmond Bane : 46 points
– Jaylen Brown, Domantas Sabonis, Josh Hart : 44 points
– Pascal Siakam : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Josh Richardson, Davion Mitchell : 39 points
– Mikal Bridges : 36 points
– Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari, Jordan Poole : 35 points
– Trae Young, Rudy Gobert, Precious Achiuwa : 34 points
– Joel Embiid, Jordan Clarkson, Otto Porter Jr., Justin Anderson : 33 points
– Terry Taylor, Trendon Watford : 32 points
– Willy Hernangomez : 31 points
– Nikola Jokic, C.J. McCollum, R.J. Barrett, Landry Shamet : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 28 points
– Clint Capela : 27 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 26 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 25 points
– Klay Thompson : 24 points
– Dejounte Murray : 22 points
– Christian Wood, Evan Fournier : 18 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Julius Randle : 11 points
– Will Barton, Buddy Hield : 9 points
– Scottie Barnes : 7 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 6 points
– Tobias Harris, Jalen Green : 4 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ja Morant, Steph Curry, Chris Paul, De’Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Pistons – Blazers
- 0h : Cavaliers – Lakers
- 0h : Hornets – Pelicans
- 0h30 : Sixers – Heat
- 0h30 : Nets – Jazz
- 1h : Bulls – Raptors
- 1h : Rockets – Wizards
- 1h : Thunder – Celtics
- 1h30 : Mavs – Wolves