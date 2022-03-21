Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 10% de bulles au réveil, les mots d’absence du toubib font toujours autant de dégâts

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Donovan Mitchell : 58 points

– Wendell Carter Jr. : 56 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Jonas Valanciunas : 49 points

– Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker : 48 points

– Oshae Brissett : 47 points

– Desmond Bane : 46 points

– Jaylen Brown, Domantas Sabonis, Josh Hart : 44 points

– Pascal Siakam : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Josh Richardson, Davion Mitchell : 39 points

– Mikal Bridges : 36 points

– Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari, Jordan Poole : 35 points

– Trae Young, Rudy Gobert, Precious Achiuwa : 34 points

– Joel Embiid, Jordan Clarkson, Otto Porter Jr., Justin Anderson : 33 points

– Terry Taylor, Trendon Watford : 32 points

– Willy Hernangomez : 31 points

– Nikola Jokic, C.J. McCollum, R.J. Barrett, Landry Shamet : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 28 points

– Clint Capela : 27 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 26 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 25 points

– Klay Thompson : 24 points

– Dejounte Murray : 22 points

– Christian Wood, Evan Fournier : 18 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Julius Randle : 11 points

– Will Barton, Buddy Hield : 9 points

– Scottie Barnes : 7 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 6 points

– Tobias Harris, Jalen Green : 4 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ja Morant, Steph Curry, Chris Paul, De’Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Pistons – Blazers
  • 0h : Cavaliers – Lakers
  • 0h : Hornets – Pelicans
  • 0h30 : Sixers – Heat
  • 0h30 : Nets – Jazz
  • 1h : Bulls – Raptors
  • 1h : Rockets – Wizards
  • 1h : Thunder – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Mavs – Wolves
