Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : c’était quoi ce match des Lakers encore ? Ah oui, on sait, mais c’est un gros mot

Nuit assez folle qui se termine en NBA. Le retour de Kevin Durant, Trae Young qui explose les Bulls, les Celtics qui gonflent les pecs ou encore la nouvelle grosse caque lâchée par les Lakers, bref encore pas mal de choses à vous raconter, dans les lignes ci-dessous et avec le sourire. C’est l’heure du gros résumé !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Hawks – Bulls : 130-124
- Celtics – Grizzlies : 120-107
- Nets – Heat : 107-113
- Raptors – Pistons : 106-108
- Mavericks – Warriors : 122-113
- Spurs – Kings : 112-115
- Clippers – Lakers : 132-111
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Luka Doncic et DeMar DeRozan ont été élus Joueurs du mois.
- Trae Young a démoli les Bulls au premier quart-temps et il les a piétiné dans le dernier.
- Scottie Barnes et Josh Giddey ont été élus Rookies du mois.
- Boston reste l’une des équipes les plus en forme de toute la Ligue et a réussi à limiter Ja Morant à la première place du Top 10.
- Et au passage, mercé aux 37 points de Jayson Tatum le jour de son anniversaire.
- Et bravo à Ime Udoka qui é été élu Coach du mois en compagnie de Quin Snyder
- Kevin Durant était de retour mais il a constaté que le Heat était la meilleure équipe de l’Est.
- Il a également appris que Joe Harris ne rejouerait plus cette saison.
- Les Raptors se sont chié dessus face aux Pistons.
- Cade Cunningham et Saddiq Bey ne connaissent pas le concept du tanking.
- Luka Doncic a encore lâché une merveille de match face aux Warriors.
- Dejounte Murray a failli braquer le match face aux Kings mais les Spurs sont malins et ont réussi à perdre.
- Les Lakers ont été ridicules face aux Clippers, notamment lors d’un troisième quart-temps qui nous a littéralement fait bégère.
- Et à l’arrivée LeBron James pourrait bien finir une saison à la dixième place de l’Ouest.
- Big up quand même à des Clippers qui ont pris ce qu’on leur donnait et notamment à un Reggie Jackson monstrueux.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Kevin Durant is back! 🔥🔥🔥
Nets host Miami next on League Pass pic.twitter.com/8lNfybIlhd
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Kevin Durant gets on the board in his return to the @BrooklynNets lineup!
Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/6v5eUid5xt
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
JJJ chases it down!
Grizzlies, Celtics live on TNT pic.twitter.com/HJiJkz0xpj
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Deuce singing HBD to Jayson 🥺 pic.twitter.com/2YeSoxFvUu
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
« Guess who’s back? »
9 points for KD in the 1st quarter of his return on NBA League Pass.https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/voBQDNTIZm
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Trae up to 23 points and 10 dimes 🔥@ATLHawks 86@chicagobulls 76
Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/3BeKIscJ2Z
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Marcus Smart gets it back & gets creative to find Grant Williams 👌
Celtics lead late in Q2 on TNT pic.twitter.com/HrtDNAbPWi
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Kyle Anderson steal.
2-on-1 break.
Ja lefty SLAM.
📺 TNT pic.twitter.com/fGsQJpbGUL
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
DeMar doing his thing to close the 3Q!
Bulls, Hawks battling on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/HjQwJ88Iwq
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
KD shoots it from the stratosphere 😶🌫️
He’s got 17 at the half on League Pass. pic.twitter.com/4SKL7oMlfR
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
CLUTCH TREY FOR TRAE.
He’s got 36. Hawks by 4 late.
Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/gxBK4p5NpF
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Luka has 19.
After 1 quarter 🤯https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/kuJelTbLNa
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
39 in the game.
16 in the 4th.
Ice Trae ices it for the @ATLHawks! pic.twitter.com/a6yx1VCXWS
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Burning the candles at both ends 🎂
Jayson Tatum doing some B-Day work on TNT… Celtics lead by 11 entering the 4th. pic.twitter.com/nm8DHCouk7
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Lonnie Walker IV finishes the @spurs break in style 🔥https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/0KG86d6yLs
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Herro curls off multiple screens and finds a rolling Bam!@MiamiHEAT up 8 in the 4th: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/qpRmvRr9Ml
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Horford up.
Tatum down.
13-3 @celtics run on TNT pic.twitter.com/9HCcREyTuO
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Tatum TAKING OVER on his birthday.
He’s got 32 now on TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UM2jpy1t6b
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Bam slam in #PhantomCam. 🔥
He’s got 28 points on 11-14 shooting in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/gQw36sHGDX
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Patty Mills hustle.
Bruce Brown triple.
KD creation.
9-0 Nets run to make it close late!
Get to League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2AvCXqVIuE
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Jayson Tatum spends a moment with his son Deuce before discussing his 37-point birthday performance. ♥️🎂 pic.twitter.com/c7ZrWpCOpo
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Austin Reaves finds Malik Monk cutting backdoor on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Cb0Bhsdu37
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
You just know it’s coming.
LBJ chasedown on TNT pic.twitter.com/Q4ZzzBGuWh
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
From 17 down… Moses Moody ties it up!@warriors 104@dallasmavs 104
Mid 4Q on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/GpRadgHzuU
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
41 FOR LUKA.
Dallas up 6 late vs. GSW: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/kntOEZC8vG
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
« MY VOICE CRACKED ON THAT SHOT! »
This Luke Kennard stepback got TNT’s Kevin Harlan hyped 😂 pic.twitter.com/n2IXLkfeFI
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Austin Reaves up to Russ for the 💥 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/4R4uNECxML
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
ANOTHER REAVES LOB TO MONK.
14-0 LAKERS RUN entering halftime on TNT pic.twitter.com/lCm2bjC3cx
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Reggie Jackson caps a 21-0 CLIPPERS RUN on TNT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZwlrhWDpOh
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Reggie Jackson.
Feeling it.
He’s up to a season-high 36 on TNT pic.twitter.com/hk0h6WxSpI
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Birthday Buckets.
37 points (including 21 in the 4th) for @jaytatum0 on his 24th bday to lift the @celtics! pic.twitter.com/E1InCvt4lJ
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
🧊 39 points for Trae Young
🧊 16 in the 4Q on 6-6 shooting
🧊 13 assists
🧊 7-9 from three@TheTraeYoung took over in the @ATLHawks win! pic.twitter.com/y7m996MeVP
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
🔥 @Reggie_Jackson leads the @LAClippers to 5 in a row!
36 points (season high)
8 boards
9 assists pic.twitter.com/C10U7aSIg2
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Luka was in command tonight 😤
41 points, 9 assists.. every facet of @luka7doncic‘s offensive game was on display in the @dallasmavs win. pic.twitter.com/VzoB3xe8CD
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
Ja.
Jayson.
Luka.
Trae.
Bam.
Young stars were doing their thing across the league tonight 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BsElpGZ1Pq
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
« Happy birthday, Jayson Tatum! »
19 points in the 4th quarter for the 24 year old. pic.twitter.com/Zk4L2yWK6Y
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Trae Young drops 16 of his 39 points in the 4th quarter on 6-6 shooting to lift the @ATLHawks at home!
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 20 PTS
De’Andre Hunter: 18 PTS
Kevin Huerter: 17 PTS
Clint Capela: 12 PTS (5-5 FGM), 11 REB pic.twitter.com/YapovOcVGk
— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# La course aux Playoffs
# La course à la Draft 2022
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Pacers
- 1h : Sixers – Cavs
- 1h : Wizards – Hawks
- 1h30 : Bulls – Bucks
- 1h30 : Raptors – Magic
- 2h : Pelicans – Jazz
- 2h : Thunder – Wolves
- 3h : Nuggets – Rockets
- 4h : Suns – Knicks