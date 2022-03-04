Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : c’était quoi ce match des Lakers encore ? Ah oui, on sait, mais c’est un gros mot

Par
Publié le
Reggie Jackson 4 mars 2022

Pour les curieux, disons que l’expression adaptée serait de dire que c’était de la grosse merde. Mais on ne le dira pas parce que c’est un gros mot.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Nuit assez folle qui se termine en NBA. Le retour de Kevin Durant, Trae Young qui explose les Bulls, les Celtics qui gonflent les pecs ou encore la nouvelle grosse caque lâchée par les Lakers, bref encore pas mal de choses à vous raconter, dans les lignes ci-dessous et avec le sourire. C’est l’heure du gros résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# La course aux Playoffs

# La course à la Draft 2022

# Le classement

classement 4 mars 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Pacers
  • 1h : Sixers – Cavs
  • 1h : Wizards – Hawks
  • 1h30 : Bulls – Bucks
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Magic
  • 2h : Pelicans – Jazz
  • 2h : Thunder – Wolves
  • 3h : Nuggets – Rockets
  • 4h : Suns – Knicks
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top