Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : c’était quoi ce match des Lakers encore ? Ah oui, on sait, mais c’est un gros mot

Nuit assez folle qui se termine en NBA. Le retour de Kevin Durant, Trae Young qui explose les Bulls, les Celtics qui gonflent les pecs ou encore la nouvelle grosse caque lâchée par les Lakers, bref encore pas mal de choses à vous raconter, dans les lignes ci-dessous et avec le sourire. C’est l’heure du gros résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Hawks – Bulls : 130-124

Celtics – Grizzlies : 120-107

Nets – Heat : 107-113

Raptors – Pistons : 106-108

Mavericks – Warriors : 122-113

Spurs – Kings : 112-115

Clippers – Lakers : 132-111

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Kevin Durant is back! 🔥🔥🔥 Nets host Miami next on League Pass pic.twitter.com/8lNfybIlhd — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Kevin Durant gets on the board in his return to the @BrooklynNets lineup! Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/6v5eUid5xt — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

JJJ chases it down! Grizzlies, Celtics live on TNT pic.twitter.com/HJiJkz0xpj — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Deuce singing HBD to Jayson 🥺 pic.twitter.com/2YeSoxFvUu — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

« Guess who’s back? » 9 points for KD in the 1st quarter of his return on NBA League Pass.https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/voBQDNTIZm — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Trae up to 23 points and 10 dimes 🔥@ATLHawks 86@chicagobulls 76 Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/3BeKIscJ2Z — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Marcus Smart gets it back & gets creative to find Grant Williams 👌 Celtics lead late in Q2 on TNT pic.twitter.com/HrtDNAbPWi — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Kyle Anderson steal.

2-on-1 break.

Ja lefty SLAM. 📺 TNT pic.twitter.com/fGsQJpbGUL — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

DeMar doing his thing to close the 3Q! Bulls, Hawks battling on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/HjQwJ88Iwq — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

KD shoots it from the stratosphere 😶‍🌫️ He’s got 17 at the half on League Pass. pic.twitter.com/4SKL7oMlfR — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

CLUTCH TREY FOR TRAE. He’s got 36. Hawks by 4 late. Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/gxBK4p5NpF — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

39 in the game.

16 in the 4th. Ice Trae ices it for the @ATLHawks! pic.twitter.com/a6yx1VCXWS — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Burning the candles at both ends 🎂 Jayson Tatum doing some B-Day work on TNT… Celtics lead by 11 entering the 4th. pic.twitter.com/nm8DHCouk7 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Herro curls off multiple screens and finds a rolling Bam!@MiamiHEAT up 8 in the 4th: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/qpRmvRr9Ml — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Tatum TAKING OVER on his birthday. He’s got 32 now on TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UM2jpy1t6b — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Bam slam in #PhantomCam. 🔥 He’s got 28 points on 11-14 shooting in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/gQw36sHGDX — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Patty Mills hustle.

Bruce Brown triple.

KD creation. 9-0 Nets run to make it close late! Get to League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2AvCXqVIuE — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Jayson Tatum spends a moment with his son Deuce before discussing his 37-point birthday performance. ♥️🎂 pic.twitter.com/c7ZrWpCOpo — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Austin Reaves finds Malik Monk cutting backdoor on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Cb0Bhsdu37 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

You just know it’s coming. LBJ chasedown on TNT pic.twitter.com/Q4ZzzBGuWh — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

« MY VOICE CRACKED ON THAT SHOT! » This Luke Kennard stepback got TNT’s Kevin Harlan hyped 😂 pic.twitter.com/n2IXLkfeFI — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Austin Reaves up to Russ for the 💥 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/4R4uNECxML — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

ANOTHER REAVES LOB TO MONK. 14-0 LAKERS RUN entering halftime on TNT pic.twitter.com/lCm2bjC3cx — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Reggie Jackson caps a 21-0 CLIPPERS RUN on TNT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZwlrhWDpOh — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Reggie Jackson.

Feeling it. He’s up to a season-high 36 on TNT pic.twitter.com/hk0h6WxSpI — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Birthday Buckets. 37 points (including 21 in the 4th) for @jaytatum0 on his 24th bday to lift the @celtics! pic.twitter.com/E1InCvt4lJ — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

🧊 39 points for Trae Young

🧊 16 in the 4Q on 6-6 shooting

🧊 13 assists

🧊 7-9 from three@TheTraeYoung took over in the @ATLHawks win! pic.twitter.com/y7m996MeVP — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

🔥 @Reggie_Jackson leads the @LAClippers to 5 in a row! 36 points (season high)

8 boards

9 assists pic.twitter.com/C10U7aSIg2 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Luka was in command tonight 😤 41 points, 9 assists.. every facet of @luka7doncic‘s offensive game was on display in the @dallasmavs win. pic.twitter.com/VzoB3xe8CD — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

Ja.

Jayson.

Luka.

Trae.

Bam. Young stars were doing their thing across the league tonight 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BsElpGZ1Pq — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

« Happy birthday, Jayson Tatum! » 19 points in the 4th quarter for the 24 year old. pic.twitter.com/Zk4L2yWK6Y — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Trae Young drops 16 of his 39 points in the 4th quarter on 6-6 shooting to lift the @ATLHawks at home! Bogdan Bogdanovic: 20 PTS

De’Andre Hunter: 18 PTS

Kevin Huerter: 17 PTS

Clint Capela: 12 PTS (5-5 FGM), 11 REB pic.twitter.com/YapovOcVGk — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# La course aux Playoffs

# La course à la Draft 2022

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir