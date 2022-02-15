Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : c’est bête, Domantas Sabonis sur la raquette des Nets ça paraissait pourtant assez safe

Par
Publié le
Domantas Sabonis 15 février 2022

« C’est quoi le numéro de département de Marseille ? »

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– DeMar DeRozan : 63 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 51 points

– Josh Giddey et Jusuf Nurkic : 47 points

– Julius Randle, Josh Hart et Bruce Brown : 46 points

– Evan Fournier, Coby White et Tre Mann : 45 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Stephen Curry et Franz Wagner : 43 points

– C.J. McCollum et Wendell Carter Jr. : 41 points

– Mitchell Robinson : 40 points

– Terance Mann : 39 points

– Nikola Jokic et Jonas Valanciunas : 38 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 37 points

– Dejounte Murray et Anfernee Simons : 36 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Darius Bazley : 35 points

– Saddiq Bey : 34 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 33 points

– Ivica Zubac : 32 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge, Reggie Jackson, Bojan Bogdanovic et Seth Curry : 31 points

– Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday et Kyle Kuzma : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Rudy Gobert : 29 points

– Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl et Cam Thomas : 27 points

– Khris Middleton, Jordan Clarkson et Christian Wood : 26 points

– Bobby Portis : 24 points

– Jalen Suggs : 23 points

– Hamidou Diallo et Isaiah Stewart : 22 points

– Ayo Dosunmu : 20 points

– Pascal Siakam et Aaron Gordon : 18 points

– Jerami Grant et Keldon Johnson : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Andrew Wiggins : 16 points

– Jalen Green : 15 points

– Domantas Sabonis et Kevin Porter Jr. : 13 points

– Cade Cunningham : 10 points

– Dennis Schroder : 9 points

– Mike Conley : 8 points

– Harrison Barnes, Cole Anthony et Richaun Holmes : 7 points

– OG Anunoby : 5 points

– Klay Thompson : 4 points

– Patty Mills et Devonte’ Graham : 3 points

– Scottie Barnes : 2 points

– R.J. Barrett, Zach LaVine, Kyrie Irving, Luguentz Dort et Kristaps Porzingis : 0 point

– Gary Trent Jr. et Immanuel Quickley : – 9 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Hawks – Cavs
  • 1h30 : Heat – Mavericks
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Celtics
  • 2h : Bucks – Pacers
  • 2h : Wolves – Hornets
  • 2h : Pelicans – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Suns – Clippers
