TrashTalk Fantasy League : c’est bête, Domantas Sabonis sur la raquette des Nets ça paraissait pourtant assez safe

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L'adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– DeMar DeRozan : 63 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 51 points
– Josh Giddey et Jusuf Nurkic : 47 points
– Julius Randle, Josh Hart et Bruce Brown : 46 points
– Evan Fournier, Coby White et Tre Mann : 45 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Stephen Curry et Franz Wagner : 43 points
– C.J. McCollum et Wendell Carter Jr. : 41 points
– Mitchell Robinson : 40 points
– Terance Mann : 39 points
– Nikola Jokic et Jonas Valanciunas : 38 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 37 points
– Dejounte Murray et Anfernee Simons : 36 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Darius Bazley : 35 points
– Saddiq Bey : 34 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 33 points
– Ivica Zubac : 32 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge, Reggie Jackson, Bojan Bogdanovic et Seth Curry : 31 points
– Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday et Kyle Kuzma : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Rudy Gobert : 29 points
– Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl et Cam Thomas : 27 points
– Khris Middleton, Jordan Clarkson et Christian Wood : 26 points
– Bobby Portis : 24 points
– Jalen Suggs : 23 points
– Hamidou Diallo et Isaiah Stewart : 22 points
– Ayo Dosunmu : 20 points
– Pascal Siakam et Aaron Gordon : 18 points
– Jerami Grant et Keldon Johnson : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Andrew Wiggins : 16 points
– Jalen Green : 15 points
– Domantas Sabonis et Kevin Porter Jr. : 13 points
– Cade Cunningham : 10 points
– Dennis Schroder : 9 points
– Mike Conley : 8 points
– Harrison Barnes, Cole Anthony et Richaun Holmes : 7 points
– OG Anunoby : 5 points
– Klay Thompson : 4 points
– Patty Mills et Devonte’ Graham : 3 points
– Scottie Barnes : 2 points
– R.J. Barrett, Zach LaVine, Kyrie Irving, Luguentz Dort et Kristaps Porzingis : 0 point
– Gary Trent Jr. et Immanuel Quickley : – 9 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Hawks – Cavs
- 1h30 : Heat – Mavericks
- 1h30 : Sixers – Celtics
- 2h : Bucks – Pacers
- 2h : Wolves – Hornets
- 2h : Pelicans – Grizzlies
- 4h : Suns – Clippers