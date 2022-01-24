Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Stephen Curry était à deux doigts de faire un meilleur score que Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot

Par
Publié le
Stephen Curry GQ

Stephen Curry a donc fait 81 points de moins que Jayson Tatum cette nuit, mais aussi 62 de moins que DeMar DeRozan ou 1 de moins que TLC.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jayson Tatum : 85 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 66 points

– Luka Doncic et Nikola Jokic : 60 points

– Joel Embiid : 59 points

– RJ Barrett : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– LeBron James et Jakob Poeltl : 48 points

– Ja Morant : 46 points

– Pascal Siakam : 45 points

– Kyrie Irving : 44 points

– Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell et Jimmy Butler : 43 points

– Trae Young : 39 points

– Tobias Harris et Duncan Robinson : 38 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Dejounte Murray et C.J. McCollum : 37 points

– Reggie Jackson et Moritz Wagner : 36 points

– Julius Randle et Ivica Zubac : 35 points

– Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards et Cory Joseph : 34 points

– Nassir Little : 33 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns et Jalen Suggs : 32 points

– Bradley Beal, Keldon Johnson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Isaiah Stewart, Otto Porter Jr. et Wendell Carter Jr. : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– De’Andre Hunter et Franz Wagner : 29 points

– Bam Adebayo et Kristaps Porzingis : 28 points

– Cade Cunningham, Jordan Poole et Bojan Bogdanovic : 26 points

– Fred VanVleet et Chris Boucher : 25 points

– Miles Bridges : 24 points

– James Harden et Robert Williams III : 23 points

– Jaylen Brown et Coby White : 21 points

– LaMelo Ball, John Collins, Jalen Brunson et Jusuf Nurkic : 20 points

– Anfernee Simons : 19 points

– Evan Fournier et Aaron Gordon : 18 points

– Kyle Kuzma et OG Anunoby : 17 points

– Clint Capela : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Saddiq Bey et Cole Anthony : 15 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 14 points

– Dennis Schroder : 13 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 12 points

– Nikola Vucevic et Joe Ingles : 11 points

– Mike Conley, Malik Monk et Ayo Dosunmu : 10 points

– Scottie Barnes : 9 points

– Talen Horton-Tucker : 8 points

– Nicolas Batum et Jordan Clarkson : 7 points

– Terry Rozier et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 6 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 5 points

– Stephen Curry : 4 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge : 3 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr. et Gary Trent Jr. : 2 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Gordon Hayward, Zach LaVine, Tyler Herro, Anthony Davis, Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kemba Walker, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard et Paul George : 0 point

– Marcus Morris Sr. : – 1 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Knicks
  • 2h : Pelicans – Pacers
  • 2h : Thunder – Bulls
  • 3h : Suns – Jazz
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top