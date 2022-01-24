TrashTalk Fantasy League : Stephen Curry était à deux doigts de faire un meilleur score que Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jayson Tatum : 85 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 66 points
– Luka Doncic et Nikola Jokic : 60 points
– Joel Embiid : 59 points
– RJ Barrett : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– LeBron James et Jakob Poeltl : 48 points
– Ja Morant : 46 points
– Pascal Siakam : 45 points
– Kyrie Irving : 44 points
– Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell et Jimmy Butler : 43 points
– Trae Young : 39 points
– Tobias Harris et Duncan Robinson : 38 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Dejounte Murray et C.J. McCollum : 37 points
– Reggie Jackson et Moritz Wagner : 36 points
– Julius Randle et Ivica Zubac : 35 points
– Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards et Cory Joseph : 34 points
– Nassir Little : 33 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Jalen Suggs : 32 points
– Bradley Beal, Keldon Johnson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Isaiah Stewart, Otto Porter Jr. et Wendell Carter Jr. : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– De’Andre Hunter et Franz Wagner : 29 points
– Bam Adebayo et Kristaps Porzingis : 28 points
– Cade Cunningham, Jordan Poole et Bojan Bogdanovic : 26 points
– Fred VanVleet et Chris Boucher : 25 points
– Miles Bridges : 24 points
– James Harden et Robert Williams III : 23 points
– Jaylen Brown et Coby White : 21 points
– LaMelo Ball, John Collins, Jalen Brunson et Jusuf Nurkic : 20 points
– Anfernee Simons : 19 points
– Evan Fournier et Aaron Gordon : 18 points
– Kyle Kuzma et OG Anunoby : 17 points
– Clint Capela : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Saddiq Bey et Cole Anthony : 15 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 14 points
– Dennis Schroder : 13 points
– Carmelo Anthony : 12 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Joe Ingles : 11 points
– Mike Conley, Malik Monk et Ayo Dosunmu : 10 points
– Scottie Barnes : 9 points
– Talen Horton-Tucker : 8 points
– Nicolas Batum et Jordan Clarkson : 7 points
– Terry Rozier et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 6 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 5 points
– Stephen Curry : 4 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge : 3 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. et Gary Trent Jr. : 2 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Gordon Hayward, Zach LaVine, Tyler Herro, Anthony Davis, Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kemba Walker, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard et Paul George : 0 point
– Marcus Morris Sr. : – 1 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Cavs – Knicks
- 2h : Pelicans – Pacers
- 2h : Thunder – Bulls
- 3h : Suns – Jazz