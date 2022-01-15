Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Dejounte Murray en mode top pick, les Celtics en mode taupes biques

Par
Publié le
Dejounte Murray 15 janvier 2022

Petite nuit de TrashTalk Fantasy League qui se termine. Peu d’énormes scores mais tout de même quelques carottes, on garde les fondamentaux.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Dejounte Murray : 52 points

– Joel Embiid et Deandre Ayton : 49 points

– Darius Garland : 48 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Jimmy Butler : 47 points

– Jonathan Kuminga et Marvin Bagley III : 45 points

– Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox et Christian Wood : 43 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 42 points

– Luka Doncic et Trey Lyles : 41 points

– Pascal Siakam : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Trae Young : 39 points

– Jarrett Allen et Justin Holiday : 38 points

– Andrew Wiggins, Jae’Sean Tate et Omer Yurtseven : 37 points

– LaMelo Ball et Moritz Wagner : 36 points

– Jalen Brunson et Franz Wagner : 35 points

– Domantas Sabonis, Fred VanVleet et Tyrese Maxey : 34 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 33 points

– De’Andre Hunter et Harrison Barnes : 32 points

– Robert Williams III et Kevon Looney : 31 points

– Tyler Herro, Payton Pritchard et P.J. Tucker : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Caris LeVert et Cade Cunningham : 29 points

– Jayson Tatum : 27 points

– Ja Morant, Buddy Hield et Kyle Lowry : 26 points

– Jordan Poole et Kevin Porter Jr. : 25 points

– Tobias Harris : 24 points

– Chris Paul, John Collins et Miles Bridges : 23 points

– Gordon Hayward et Tyrese Haliburton : 22 points

– Terry Rozier, Desmond Bane, Evan Mobley et Saddiq Bey : 21 points

# Les belles carottes

– Stephen Curry : 20 points

– Coby White et Lauri Markkanen : 17 points

– Cole Anthony et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 16 points

– Jaylen Brown et Jakob Poeltl : 14 points

– OG Anunoby : 13 points

– Lonzo Ball : 12 points

– Scottie Barnes : 8 points

– Jalen Green : 5 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 4 points

– Lance Stephenson : 3 points

– Zach LaVine, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo, Klay Thompson, Kristaps Porzingis, Wendell Carter Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr. et Malcolm Brogdon : 0 point

– Duncan Robinson : – 1 point

– Dennis Schroder : – 5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h30 : Bucks – Raptors
  • 1h : Wizards – Blazers
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Knicks
  • 1h30 : Nets – Pelicans
  • 2h : Heat – Sixers
  • 2h : Thunder – Cavs
  • 2h30 : Celtics – Bulls
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Clippers
  • 3h : Nuggets – Lakers
  • 3h30 : Mavericks – Magic
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top