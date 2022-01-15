TrashTalk Fantasy League : Dejounte Murray en mode top pick, les Celtics en mode taupes biques

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Dejounte Murray : 52 points
– Joel Embiid et Deandre Ayton : 49 points
– Darius Garland : 48 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Jimmy Butler : 47 points
– Jonathan Kuminga et Marvin Bagley III : 45 points
– Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox et Christian Wood : 43 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 42 points
– Luka Doncic et Trey Lyles : 41 points
– Pascal Siakam : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Trae Young : 39 points
– Jarrett Allen et Justin Holiday : 38 points
– Andrew Wiggins, Jae’Sean Tate et Omer Yurtseven : 37 points
– LaMelo Ball et Moritz Wagner : 36 points
– Jalen Brunson et Franz Wagner : 35 points
– Domantas Sabonis, Fred VanVleet et Tyrese Maxey : 34 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 33 points
– De’Andre Hunter et Harrison Barnes : 32 points
– Robert Williams III et Kevon Looney : 31 points
– Tyler Herro, Payton Pritchard et P.J. Tucker : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Caris LeVert et Cade Cunningham : 29 points
– Jayson Tatum : 27 points
– Ja Morant, Buddy Hield et Kyle Lowry : 26 points
– Jordan Poole et Kevin Porter Jr. : 25 points
– Tobias Harris : 24 points
– Chris Paul, John Collins et Miles Bridges : 23 points
– Gordon Hayward et Tyrese Haliburton : 22 points
– Terry Rozier, Desmond Bane, Evan Mobley et Saddiq Bey : 21 points
# Les belles carottes
– Stephen Curry : 20 points
– Coby White et Lauri Markkanen : 17 points
– Cole Anthony et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 16 points
– Jaylen Brown et Jakob Poeltl : 14 points
– OG Anunoby : 13 points
– Lonzo Ball : 12 points
– Scottie Barnes : 8 points
– Jalen Green : 5 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 4 points
– Lance Stephenson : 3 points
– Zach LaVine, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo, Klay Thompson, Kristaps Porzingis, Wendell Carter Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr. et Malcolm Brogdon : 0 point
– Duncan Robinson : – 1 point
– Dennis Schroder : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 0h30 : Bucks – Raptors
- 1h : Wizards – Blazers
- 1h30 : Hawks – Knicks
- 1h30 : Nets – Pelicans
- 2h : Heat – Sixers
- 2h : Thunder – Cavs
- 2h30 : Celtics – Bulls
- 2h30 : Spurs – Clippers
- 3h : Nuggets – Lakers
- 3h30 : Mavericks – Magic