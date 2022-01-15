Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Warriors étrillent les Bulls et… wow… les Grizzlies ont perdu un match de basket !

Petite nuit tranquille qui se termine, sans énorme dinguerie mais non sans quelques enseignements à en tirer. Parmi eux le duo Suns / Warriors qui ne ralentit pas, les Grizzlies qui connaissent leur première défaite depuis Noël, les Bulls qui rentrent un peu dans le dur et Marvin Bagley III qui a enfin trouvé un défibrillateur. Allez, envoyez le gros résumé, et mets’go pour une grosse grasse matinée, et une seule de ces affirmations est vraie.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Pacers – Suns : 94-112

Hornets – Magic : 109-116

Pistons – Raptors : 103-87

Sixers – Celtics : 111-99

Bulls – Warriors : 96-138

Heat – Hawks : 124-118

Spurs – Cavaliers : 109-114

Kings – Rockets : 126–114

Grizzlies – Mavs : 85-112

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Les Suns ont confirmé leur première place de la Ligue en dominant aisément les Pacers grâce notamment à un énorme Deandre Ayton en première mi-temps et un énorme Devin Booker tout court.

Lance Stephenson a joué de la guitare.

Après avoir battu les Bucks deux fois puis les Sixers, rien de plus logique pour les Hornets de perdre face au terrible Magic qui restait sur une série de dix défaites de consécutives.

Les héros de la soirée pour Orlando ? Moritz Wagner et Franz Wagner, qui ont joué l’assassinphonie à Charlotte.

LaMelo Ball, lui, a offert environ 80% des highlights de la nuit.

Jalen Suggs a fait son retour, mais ce sera un peu tard pour le trophée de ROY.

Les Pistons ont confirmé leur belle forme actuelle face à des Raptors qui n’ont pas confirmé leur belle forme actuelle.

Joel Embiid n’a pas fait son carnage habituel contre Boston (25/13/6 tout de même) mais les Sixers ont néanmoins dominé facilement les C’s grâce notamment à une énorme rouste infligée au premier quart-temps.

Nouvelle déculottée pour les Bulls, face aux Warriors cette fois-ci, mais on attend surtout des nouvelles de Zach LaVine, blessé et sorti après une minute de jeu.

Pour les Warriors c’était le Kuminga Day, et le rookie a pété son career high avec 25 points à 400% au tir.

Le Heat continue à dérouler, Max Strus a étincelé en début de match, Omer Yurtseven se prépare à laisser sa place de super-titu à Bam Adebayo et Tyler Herro reste le meilleur super-sub de la Ligue. Tu. Do. Bem.

Les Hawks, eux, s’enfoncent tout doucement vers la crise. Allez hop, cent balles sur le départ de Nate McMillan avant la fin du mois.

Darius Garland et Jarrett Allen ont géré virilement Dejounte Murray et Dejounte Murray.

Darius Garland qui a d’ailleurs égale son record en carrière au scoring, deux jours après avoir battu son career high à la passe et posé son premier triple-double en carrière. Il le veut son All-Star Game le pelo, il le veut.

De’Aaron Fox et Marvin Bagley III se sont régalés face à Houston, une phrase qui sera peut-être à ranger au rayon des souvenirs dans quelques jours, hashtag trade deadline.

Luka Doncic a chauffé en deuxième mi-temps, il a claqué son quarantième triple-double en carrière et les Mavs ont battu les Grizzlies.

Première défaite de Memphis depuis le 24 décembre, ça datait un peu.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Stewart 🚫

Cunningham 💥@DetroitPistons turning defense into instant offense on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/NmIZkUarqv — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

🌪🌪🌪 LaMelo Ball spins to get to the rim for the @hornets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/WNbUuhWFzF — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Seth Curry’s steal & save sets up the Tobias Harris layup 👏@sixers and Celtics NOW on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/46om8ljios — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

LaMelo and Plumlee making the reverse oop look easy 😳@hornets and Magic on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/DzELuhUudh — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Maxey goes up and under for the tough reverse and the @sixers end the first quarter on a 26-4 run 🔥 Q2 action on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/o1RKtD5bkC — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Beat the game clock, bust out the air guitar 🎸 Lance Stephenson drains the triple on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/Ib1kCKv8VR — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Using the Euro and showing off the strength 💪 Miles Bridges gets to the hoop on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/tqCD6GSEM0 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

DeMar gets the and-1 on ESPN!@chicagobulls and Warriors in Q1 NOW! pic.twitter.com/v3kirV11y1 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

16 PTS and 4 AST at the half for Terry Rozier 👀@hornets lead at the break on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/xwNXtWTNC4 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

🎯🎯🎯🎯 Lonzo with 12 PTS and 4 triples in the first quarter on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/wmS4E7642b — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Having a FEAST in the first half 😱 Deandre Ayton with 21 PTS and 8 REB as the @Suns lead at halftime on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/eGLtFjqzoL — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

« He almost dunked that too hard! » Two-hand takeoff from Kuminga ✈ #NBARooks@warriors in front on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/dnNeo556UW — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

🤯 Oh, LaMelo 🤯 A CRAZY connection with Bridges on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/lYY6RMEMZ1 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

LaMelo’s doing it all in the third on NBA League Pass 😳@hornets lead Orlando: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/bmATnkpbqM — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Max Strus is SIZZLING early 🔥 16 PTS and 4 3PM in the first quarter… @MiamiHEAT lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/VjEr7Kzt8i — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Ish tosses it up and Miles brings it DOWN 😤@hornets / Magic on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/ZmxmBz1JRM — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Hyping up the home crowd 👏 Joel Embiid with 18 PTS, 10 REB and 4 AST for the @sixers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/PdtBjZDGp0 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

This Iguodala dime from the first half 😱 More @warriors / Bulls action ahead on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/jpOcHE2ngy — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Darius Garland ➡ Lamar Stevens @cavs and Spurs in Q1 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/JnoSTDzz9U — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

The @cavs rookie rises up in traffic 😤 Evan Mobley throws it down on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/Fy08Lm7qb0 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Just take a moment to watch this CP3 move 🤯@Suns lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/Xk07SGTa94 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Kuminga ends the quarter with a JAM 🔥@warriors lead on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/6B1PpSoENP — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Darius Garland beats the halftime buzzer on NBA League Pass 🚨@cavs lead at the break: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/z0EqqqsV76 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Getting things started in style on ESPN 👀 Ja Morant finds Ziaire Williams for the alley-oop! pic.twitter.com/4rdpBdAa1C — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Evan MOBLEY 😤 Rolling to the rim for the BIG alley-oop!@cavs and Spurs head into Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/ItUiTD3FYN — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Going behind the back to get free 🔥 Ja is making plays early on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/CMoZYqtjHd — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Ziaire Williams cleans up with a left-hand jam 💥@memgrizz in front on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/gpdun5qitD — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Jimmy Butler sends it away 🚫 It’s a tie game with 1:23 to play on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/WjpeHywz3O — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Jimmy puts the Heat up 4!@ATLHawks 118@MiamiHEAT 122 22.3 to play on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/lmFcdueR9e — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

26 PTS from @moritz_weasley 🤝 19 PTS from @franzboogie The Wagner brothers lead the way in the @OrlandoMagic win! pic.twitter.com/DKxqdisc8t — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Those @cavs 7-footers are something 😬 Markkanen and Allen throw DOWN on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/wflPAIdHcP — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Luka hits the floater in #PhantomCam 🎥 9 PTS, 4 REB and 4 AST so far for the @dallasmavs on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KfDiAU4LMK — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Ayton: 27 PTS, 12 REB

Booker: 35 PTS, 6 3PM@DeandreAyton (21 PTS in first half) and @DevinBook (23 PTS in second half) split the scoring load and propel the @Suns to the win ☀ pic.twitter.com/vfBpKoLxnH — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

An and-1 to end the half 💪 Morant leads the game in scoring with 15 PTS at the break on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/1MAvv7pMok — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

The rookie was cooking tonight 🔥@JonathanKuming6 leads the game in scoring with 25 PTS on 10-of-12 shooting to lift the @warriors to the huge win! pic.twitter.com/GrmiFr22Ab — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Smooth take with a tough finish. Ja x #PhantomCam@memgrizz in front on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/AoqKcmrXBJ — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Free throw line to free throw line 🤯 Luka with a pinpoint long-distance dime on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/Plu566Mubc — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

💥 Make way for KJ 💥 Martin punches home the emphatic slam on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/ElNy9HBPAB — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Going to the Dirk fade to close out the third! Luka’s got 19 PTS, 9 REB and 9 AST heading into the fourth on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VteHL8AKG5 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Haliburton rises and dishes on NBA League Pass! He’s up to 10 AST as the @SacramentoKings lead in the fourth quarter: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/aUsGvUaltC — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

🗣 « What a way to register a triple-double » Luka goes behind-the-back for his 10th dime of the night! He’s got 27 PTS, 12 REB and 10 AST as the @dallasmavs lead on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/tE9QzUBDg1 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

✨ 27 PTS | 12 REB | 10 AST ✨ Luka x #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/SmfyMUQDaP — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Devin Booker gets hot in the second half to lead the @Suns to the road win ☀ Devin Booker: 35 PTS, 6 3PM

Deandre Ayton: 27 PTS, 12 REB

Chris Paul: 12 PTS, 9 AST

Domantas Sabonis: 14 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/h3yvnPYZac — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

