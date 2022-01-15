Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Warriors étrillent les Bulls et… wow… les Grizzlies ont perdu un match de basket !

Luka Doncic a posé son 40ème triple-double en carrière mais il a surtout réussi à faire tomber les Grizzlies pour la première fois depuis Noël.

Petite nuit tranquille qui se termine, sans énorme dinguerie mais non sans quelques enseignements à en tirer. Parmi eux le duo Suns / Warriors qui ne ralentit pas, les Grizzlies qui connaissent leur première défaite depuis Noël, les Bulls qui rentrent un peu dans le dur et Marvin Bagley III qui a enfin trouvé un défibrillateur. Allez, envoyez le gros résumé, et mets’go pour une grosse grasse matinée, et une seule de ces affirmations est vraie.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Les Suns ont confirmé leur première place de la Ligue en dominant aisément les Pacers grâce notamment à un énorme Deandre Ayton en première mi-temps et un énorme Devin Booker tout court.
  • Lance Stephenson a joué de la guitare.
  • Après avoir battu les Bucks deux fois puis les Sixers, rien de plus logique pour les Hornets de perdre face au terrible Magic qui restait sur une série de dix défaites de consécutives.
  • Les héros de la soirée pour Orlando ? Moritz Wagner et Franz Wagner, qui ont joué l’assassinphonie à Charlotte.
  • LaMelo Ball, lui, a offert environ 80% des highlights de la nuit.
  • Jalen Suggs a fait son retour, mais ce sera un peu tard pour le trophée de ROY.
  • Les Pistons ont confirmé leur belle forme actuelle face à des Raptors qui n’ont pas confirmé leur belle forme actuelle.
  • Joel Embiid n’a pas fait son carnage habituel contre Boston (25/13/6 tout de même) mais les Sixers ont néanmoins dominé facilement les C’s grâce notamment à une énorme rouste infligée au premier quart-temps.
  • Nouvelle déculottée pour les Bulls, face aux Warriors cette fois-ci, mais on attend surtout des nouvelles de Zach LaVine, blessé et sorti après une minute de jeu.
  • Pour les Warriors c’était le Kuminga Day, et le rookie a pété son career high avec 25 points à 400% au tir.
  • Le Heat continue à dérouler, Max Strus a étincelé en début de match, Omer Yurtseven se prépare à laisser sa place de super-titu à Bam Adebayo et Tyler Herro reste le meilleur super-sub de la Ligue. Tu. Do. Bem.
  • Les Hawks, eux, s’enfoncent tout doucement vers la crise. Allez hop, cent balles sur le départ de Nate McMillan avant la fin du mois.
  • Darius Garland et Jarrett Allen ont géré virilement Dejounte Murray et Dejounte Murray.
  • Darius Garland qui a d’ailleurs égale son record en carrière au scoring, deux jours après avoir battu son career high à la passe et posé son premier triple-double en carrière. Il le veut son All-Star Game le pelo, il le veut.
  • De’Aaron Fox et Marvin Bagley III se sont régalés face à Houston, une phrase qui sera peut-être à ranger au rayon des souvenirs dans quelques jours, hashtag trade deadline.
  • Luka Doncic a chauffé en deuxième mi-temps, il a claqué son quarantième triple-double en carrière et les Mavs ont battu les Grizzlies.
  • Première défaite de Memphis depuis le 24 décembre, ça datait un peu.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

  • À retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 15 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 0h30 : Bucks – Raptors
  • 1h : Wizards – Blazers
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Knicks
  • 1h30 : Nets – Pelicans
  • 2h : Heat – Sixers
  • 2h : Thunder – Cavs
  • 2h30 : Celtics – Bulls
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Clippers
  • 3h : Nuggets – Lakers
  • 3h30 : Mavericks – Magic
