TrashTalk Fantasy League : Julius Randle aura bientôt des problèmes avec une autre foule, celle de la TTFL

« J’en connais qui ont essayé, ils ont eu des problèmes. »

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Joel Embiid : 60 points

– Kevin Durant : 49 points

– Saddiq Bey : 48 points

– R.J. Barrett : 47 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Cade Cunningham, Khris Middleton et Hassan Whiteside : 45 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo et Jaylen Brown : 44 points

– Jarrett Allen : 42 points

– Terry Rozier et Robert Williams III : 41 points

– Robert Covington : 40 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Donovan Mitchell : 36 points

– Dejounte Murray : 34 points

– Buddy Hield : 33 points

– Tyrese Haliburton et Mitchell Robinson : 32 points

– Evan Mobley, Ben McLemore, Cory Joseph et Torrey Craig : 31 points

– Andre Drummond et Day’Ron Sharpe : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Kyrie Irving : 28 points

– Evan Fournier : 27 points

– Anfernee Simons et Miles Bridges : 26 points

– Hamidou Diallo : 25 points

– Jayson Tatum : 24 points

– LaMelo Ball et Jakob Poeltl : 23 points

– Mike Conley, Harrison Barnes et Jordan Clarkson : 22 points

– Jusuf Nurkic et Kevin Love : 21 points

– Darius Garland, Gordon Hayward et Christian Wood : 19 points

# Les belles carottes

– De’Aaron Fox : 17 points

– Tobias Harris et Lance Stephenson : 14 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 13 points

– Jalen Green : 11 points

– Lonnie Walker IV : 10 points

– Julius Randle, Myles Turner et Kevin Porter Jr. : 7 points

– James Harden, Rudy Gobert, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Tyrese Maxey et Kemba Walker : 0 point

– Donte DiVincenzo et Pat Connaughton : – 9 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Wizards – Thunder
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Suns
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Warriors
  • 2h : Pelicans – Wolves
  • 2h : Bulls – Pistons
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Nuggets
