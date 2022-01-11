TrashTalk Fantasy League : Julius Randle aura bientôt des problèmes avec une autre foule, celle de la TTFL

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 60 points
– Kevin Durant : 49 points
– Saddiq Bey : 48 points
– R.J. Barrett : 47 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Cade Cunningham, Khris Middleton et Hassan Whiteside : 45 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo et Jaylen Brown : 44 points
– Jarrett Allen : 42 points
– Terry Rozier et Robert Williams III : 41 points
– Robert Covington : 40 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Donovan Mitchell : 36 points
– Dejounte Murray : 34 points
– Buddy Hield : 33 points
– Tyrese Haliburton et Mitchell Robinson : 32 points
– Evan Mobley, Ben McLemore, Cory Joseph et Torrey Craig : 31 points
– Andre Drummond et Day’Ron Sharpe : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Kyrie Irving : 28 points
– Evan Fournier : 27 points
– Anfernee Simons et Miles Bridges : 26 points
– Hamidou Diallo : 25 points
– Jayson Tatum : 24 points
– LaMelo Ball et Jakob Poeltl : 23 points
– Mike Conley, Harrison Barnes et Jordan Clarkson : 22 points
– Jusuf Nurkic et Kevin Love : 21 points
– Darius Garland, Gordon Hayward et Christian Wood : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– De’Aaron Fox : 17 points
– Tobias Harris et Lance Stephenson : 14 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 13 points
– Jalen Green : 11 points
– Lonnie Walker IV : 10 points
– Julius Randle, Myles Turner et Kevin Porter Jr. : 7 points
– James Harden, Rudy Gobert, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Tyrese Maxey et Kemba Walker : 0 point
– Donte DiVincenzo et Pat Connaughton : – 9 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Wizards – Thunder
- 1h30 : Raptors – Suns
- 2h : Grizzlies – Warriors
- 2h : Pelicans – Wolves
- 2h : Bulls – Pistons
- 4h30 : Clippers – Nuggets