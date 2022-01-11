Le retour de Klay Thompson vu par Twitter : après 941 jours à ronger son frein, le Splash Bro a bien mérité cette vague d’amour

941 jours, 22 584 heures, 1 355 040 minutes, 91 302 400 secondes… bref : tel est le temps que Klay Thompson a attendu avant de refouler un parquet NBA. Il faut dire qu’après une rupture des ligaments croisés du genou, puis une rupture du tendon d’Achille, il valait mieux être patient et ne rien précipiter. Mais les dieux du basket ont finalement entendu nos prières, et le Splash Brother de Stephen Curry est enfin revenu, pour le plus grand bonheur de tout amoureux de la balle orange qui se respecte. Tout le monde est heureux, c’est beau.
NB : il se peut que certaines traductions ne soient pas reprises littéralement en français mot pour mot, mais qu’elles soient adaptées afin d’être plus facilement compréhensibles sans pour autant en modifier le sens.
# Tout le monde, qu’ils soient coéquipiers, adversaires ou même retraités, se réjouissent du retour de Klay.
Klay Day!!! Loading… I’m excited as hell!
Good Morning!!!! Today is Klay Day! Welcome back @KlayThompson
The Game 🏀🏀 has missed @KlayThompson glad u back gang.
Excited to watch Klay play again! 🍿
Klay Day!!!!!
Klay Day pic.twitter.com/6qVnN3Y6Cf
Good to see 11 out there! Welcome back @KlayThompson
Goosebumps watching Klay!!
Good to see you back bro!! @KlayThompson
Glad to see you back out there @KlayThompson
HOLLON KLAY 😳
He’s back
Cool to see Klay back out there! 🙏🏽
Welcome Back!!! @KlayThompson
the game missed klay 🙌🏽🙌🏽 welcome back 💪🏽
Congratulations to Klay Thompson on an outstanding performance in his first game back after missing two seasons. @KlayThompson @warriors @NBATV @NBAonTNT @NBA @ESPNNBA
Klay Alexander Thompson.
https://t.co/Nku3Rqc1b3 pic.twitter.com/Mjjsbh4hHz
So dope seeing Klay back on the court! 🙌🏾
KLAYYYYY
Beautiful @KlayThompson makes his first shot @warriors
📠📠📠📠📠📠📠📠🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/BQdVkfcuHX
# Les Warriors non plus, n’ont pas boudé leur plaisir.
Gotta rep for #KlayDay pic.twitter.com/I8TtNpN9XT
only appropriate outfit for tonight tbh pic.twitter.com/rN41eZfowH
Allow me to reintroduce myself.#KlayDay pic.twitter.com/yN2esvJj8Y
# Mais le mot de la fin revient au principal intéressé.
Showed the world what #DubNation brings
Your energy was felt on the court & beyond last night 👏 pic.twitter.com/HVzB5DSBhP
« I’m so grateful to compete again. »@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/PL7a2s4vcl
Un retour « tranquille » avec 17 points à 7/18 aux tirs dont 3/8 de la buvette, un poster quand même sur 3 joueurs des Cavs, pas très COVID tout ça… et une tonne de bonheur, surtout, de revoir l’un des meilleurs shooteurs de l’histoire enfin rechausser les baskets.