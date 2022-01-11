La NBA selon Twitter

Le retour de Klay Thompson vu par Twitter : après 941 jours à ronger son frein, le Splash Bro a bien mérité cette vague d’amour

Klay Thompson

Tu nous as manqué champion.

941 jours, 22 584 heures, 1 355 040 minutes, 91 302 400 secondes… bref : tel est le temps que Klay Thompson a attendu avant de refouler un parquet NBA. Il faut dire qu’après une rupture des ligaments croisés du genou, puis une rupture du tendon d’Achille, il valait mieux être patient et ne rien précipiter. Mais les dieux du basket ont finalement entendu nos prières, et le Splash Brother de Stephen Curry est enfin revenu, pour le plus grand bonheur de tout amoureux de la balle orange qui se respecte. Tout le monde est heureux, c’est beau.

NB : il se peut que certaines traductions ne soient pas reprises littéralement en français mot pour mot, mais qu’elles soient adaptées afin d’être plus facilement compréhensibles sans pour autant en modifier le sens.

# Tout le monde, qu’ils soient coéquipiers, adversaires ou même retraités, se réjouissent du retour de Klay.

# Les Warriors non plus, n’ont pas boudé leur plaisir.

# Mais le mot de la fin revient au principal intéressé.

 

Un retour « tranquille » avec 17 points à 7/18 aux tirs dont 3/8 de la buvette, un poster quand même sur 3 joueurs des Cavs, pas très COVID tout ça… et une tonne de bonheur, surtout, de revoir l’un des meilleurs shooteurs de l’histoire enfin rechausser les baskets.

