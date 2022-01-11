Le retour de Klay Thompson vu par Twitter : après 941 jours à ronger son frein, le Splash Bro a bien mérité cette vague d’amour

941 jours, 22 584 heures, 1 355 040 minutes, 91 302 400 secondes… bref : tel est le temps que Klay Thompson a attendu avant de refouler un parquet NBA. Il faut dire qu’après une rupture des ligaments croisés du genou, puis une rupture du tendon d’Achille, il valait mieux être patient et ne rien précipiter. Mais les dieux du basket ont finalement entendu nos prières, et le Splash Brother de Stephen Curry est enfin revenu, pour le plus grand bonheur de tout amoureux de la balle orange qui se respecte. Tout le monde est heureux, c’est beau.

# Tout le monde, qu’ils soient coéquipiers, adversaires ou même retraités, se réjouissent du retour de Klay.

Klay Day!!! Loading… I’m excited as hell! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 9, 2022

Good Morning!!!! Today is Klay Day! Welcome back @KlayThompson — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 9, 2022

The Game 🏀🏀 has missed @KlayThompson glad u back gang. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 9, 2022

Excited to watch Klay play again! 🍿 — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) January 9, 2022

Klay Day!!!!! — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) January 9, 2022

Good to see 11 out there! Welcome back @KlayThompson — Luke Kennard (@LukeKennard5) January 10, 2022

Goosebumps watching Klay!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) January 10, 2022

Good to see you back bro!! @KlayThompson — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) January 10, 2022

Glad to see you back out there @KlayThompson — Langston Galloway (@LangGalloway10) January 10, 2022

HOLLON KLAY 😳 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) January 10, 2022

He’s back — RJ (@RjHampton14) January 10, 2022

Cool to see Klay back out there! 🙏🏽 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 10, 2022

the game missed klay 🙌🏽🙌🏽 welcome back 💪🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 10, 2022

Klay Alexander Thompson. — Gary Payton II (@Garydwayne) January 9, 2022

So dope seeing Klay back on the court! 🙌🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 10, 2022

KLAYYYYY — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) January 10, 2022

# Les Warriors non plus, n’ont pas boudé leur plaisir.

only appropriate outfit for tonight tbh pic.twitter.com/rN41eZfowH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 9, 2022

# Mais le mot de la fin revient au principal intéressé.

Showed the world what #DubNation brings Your energy was felt on the court & beyond last night 👏 pic.twitter.com/HVzB5DSBhP — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) January 10, 2022

« I’m so grateful to compete again. »@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/PL7a2s4vcl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 10, 2022

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par Klay Thompson (@klaythompson)

Un retour « tranquille » avec 17 points à 7/18 aux tirs dont 3/8 de la buvette, un poster quand même sur 3 joueurs des Cavs, pas très COVID tout ça… et une tonne de bonheur, surtout, de revoir l’un des meilleurs shooteurs de l’histoire enfin rechausser les baskets.