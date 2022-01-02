TrashTalk Fantasy League : Giannis Antetokounmpo vous offre un petit 71, et le pire c’est que ça n’étonne plus personne

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 71 points
– James Harden : 58 points
– Hamidou Diallo : 53 points
– Facundo Campazzo : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Bradley Beal et Kyle Kuzma : 49 points
– Zach LaVine et Rudy Gobert : 47 points
– Eric Bledsoe : 46 points
– Nikola Jokic et Stephen Curry : 44 points
– Jaxson Hayes et Otto Porter Jr. : 42 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 41 points
– Jalen Green : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Kevin Durant, Jordan Nwora et Daniel Gafford : 37 points
– Jrue Holiday et Luka Garza : 36 points
– Bryn Forbes : 35 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 34 points
– Cassius Stanley : 33 points
– Derrick White : 32 points
– Andre Iguodala : 31 points
– Coby White et Amir Coffey : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jakob Poeltl : 29 points
– Donovan Mitchell et Andrew Wiggins : 28 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 26 points
– Saddiq Bey : 25 points
– Reggie Jackson, Jordan Clarkson et Terance Mann : 24 points
– Josh Hart : 23 points
– Patty Mills et Aaron Gordon : 21 points
– Will Barton : 20 points
# Les belles carottes
– Devonte’ Graham : 14 points
– Jordan Poole : 12 points
– Mike Conley : 11 points
– DeMarcus Cousins : 8 points
– Keldon Johnson : 6 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 5 points
– Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 1 point
– Brandon Ingram, Khris Middleton, Paul George, Dejounte Murray, Cade Cunningham, Lonzo Ball, Nicolas Batum, Montrezl Harrell, Alex Caruso et Jonas Valanciunas : 0 point
– Blake Griffin : – 1 point
– Wes Matthews : – 5 points
– Christian Wood et Joe Ingles : – 6 points
# programme de ce soir
- 21h30 : Raptors – Knicks
- 0h : Celtics – Magic
- 0h : Cavs – Pacers
- 0h : Kings – Heat
- 1h : Hornets – Suns
- 1h : Thunder – Mavs
- 3h30 : Lakers – Wolves