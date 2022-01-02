Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Giannis Antetokounmpo vous offre un petit 71, et le pire c’est que ça n’étonne plus personne

Giannis Antetokounmpo

35 points, 16 rebonds et 10 passes à 12/18 au tir pour Giannis Antetokounmpo, et ceci est un match banal pour le double-MVP. Allez, top pick.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 71 points

– James Harden : 58 points

– Hamidou Diallo : 53 points

– Facundo Campazzo : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Bradley Beal et Kyle Kuzma : 49 points

– Zach LaVine et Rudy Gobert : 47 points

– Eric Bledsoe : 46 points

– Nikola Jokic et Stephen Curry : 44 points

– Jaxson Hayes et Otto Porter Jr. : 42 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 41 points

– Jalen Green : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Kevin Durant, Jordan Nwora et Daniel Gafford : 37 points

– Jrue Holiday et Luka Garza : 36 points

– Bryn Forbes : 35 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 34 points

– Cassius Stanley : 33 points

– Derrick White : 32 points

– Andre Iguodala : 31 points

– Coby White et Amir Coffey : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jakob Poeltl : 29 points

– Donovan Mitchell et Andrew Wiggins : 28 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 26 points

– Saddiq Bey : 25 points

– Reggie Jackson, Jordan Clarkson et Terance Mann : 24 points

– Josh Hart : 23 points

– Patty Mills et Aaron Gordon : 21 points

– Will Barton : 20 points

# Les belles carottes

– Devonte’ Graham : 14 points

– Jordan Poole : 12 points

– Mike Conley : 11 points

– DeMarcus Cousins : 8 points

– Keldon Johnson : 6 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 5 points

– Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 1 point

– Brandon Ingram, Khris Middleton, Paul George, Dejounte Murray, Cade Cunningham, Lonzo Ball, Nicolas Batum, Montrezl Harrell, Alex Caruso et Jonas Valanciunas : 0 point

– Blake Griffin : – 1 point

– Wes Matthews : – 5 points

– Christian Wood et Joe Ingles : – 6 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 21h30 : Raptors – Knicks
  • 0h : Celtics – Magic
  • 0h : Cavs – Pacers
  • 0h : Kings – Heat
  • 1h : Hornets – Suns
  • 1h : Thunder – Mavs
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Wolves
