TrashTalk Fantasy League : Jordan Clarkson a vu flou, le 6MOY s’est transformé en -6MOY

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Miles Bridges : 59 points
– Brandon Ingram : 55 points
– John Collins : 52 points
– Darius Garland : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Donovan Mitchell et Pascal Siakam : 47 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Christian Wood : 38 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 37 points
– Jarrett Allen : 36 points
– Jonas Valanciunas et Trae Young : 35 points
– Rudy Gobert : 34 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Evan Mobley : 28 points
– Gordon Hayward : 23 points
– Ricky Rubio : 21 points
– Clint Capela, Jae’Sean Tate, Mike Conley et Bradley Beal : 20 points
– Montrezl Harrell et Bojan Bogdanovic : 19 points
– Scottie Barnes et Kyle Kuzma : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Daniel Gafford : 10 points
– Fred VanVleet : 4 points
– LaMelo Ball, O.G. Anunoby, Jalen Green et Terry Rozier : 0 point
– Jordan Clarkson : -6 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Hornets – Sixers
- 1h : Pistons – Thunder
- 1h : Pacers – Wizards
- 1h30 : Heat – Grizzlies
- 2h : Bulls – Nuggets
- 2h : Bucks – Cavaliers
- 2h : Wolves – Hawks
- 3h : Suns – Spurs
- 4h : Warriors – Magic
- 4h : Blazers – Clippers