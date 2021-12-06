Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Jordan Clarkson a vu flou, le 6MOY s’est transformé en -6MOY

Jordan Clarkson

À ce rythme-là, ça va lui retirer son 6MOY.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Miles Bridges : 59 points

– Brandon Ingram : 55 points

– John Collins : 52 points

– Darius Garland : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Donovan Mitchell et Pascal Siakam : 47 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Christian Wood : 38 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 37 points

– Jarrett Allen : 36 points

– Jonas Valanciunas et Trae Young : 35 points

– Rudy Gobert : 34 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Evan Mobley : 28 points

– Gordon Hayward : 23 points

– Ricky Rubio : 21 points

– Clint Capela, Jae’Sean Tate, Mike Conley et Bradley Beal : 20 points

– Montrezl Harrell et Bojan Bogdanovic : 19 points

– Scottie Barnes et Kyle Kuzma : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Daniel Gafford : 10 points

– Fred VanVleet : 4 points

LaMelo Ball, O.G. Anunoby, Jalen Green et Terry Rozier : 0 point

– Jordan Clarkson : -6 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Hornets – Sixers
  • 1h : Pistons – Thunder
  • 1h : Pacers – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Heat – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Bulls – Nuggets
  • 2h : Bucks – Cavaliers
  • 2h : Wolves – Hawks
  • 3h : Suns – Spurs
  • 4h : Warriors – Magic
  • 4h : Blazers – Clippers
