TrashTalk Fantasy League : Nikola Jokic s’est mis sur son 61 et Kemba sur son 1, deux perfs différentes mais zéro surprise

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Jokic : 61 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 59 points
– Myles Turner, Miles Bridges et Jalen Brunson : 52 points
– Paul George, Jarrett Allen et Fred VanVleet : 50 points
– Kevin Durant et Reggie Jackson : 49 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Harrison Barnes : 44 points
– Bradley Beal, Tyrese Haliburton et Gordon Hayward : 43 points
– De’Andre Hunter : 40 points
– Jaylen Brown, Jordan Poole et Dejounte Murray : 39 points
– Darius Garland et Montrezl Harrell : 38 points
– Will Barton : 37 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Clint Capela : 36 points
– Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., Nicolas Batum et Norman Powell : 35 points
– Seth Curry : 34 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 33 points
– Trae Young et Derrick White : 32 points
– Julius Randle, C.J. McCollum, Malcolm Brogdon, Joe Harris, Devin Vassell et Al Horford : 31 points
– Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns et Terance Mann : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– De’Aaron Fox et Caris LeVert : 29 points
– Luka Doncic et OG Anunoby : 28 points
– Collin Sexton : 27 points
– Damian Lillard, James Harden et R.J. Barrett : 26 points
– Ja Morant, Jonas Valanciunas et Wendell Carter Jr. : 25 points
– Joel Embiid, John Collins, Robert Williams III, Devonte’ Graham et Patty Mills : 24 points
– Tyrese Maxey et Steven Adams : 23 points
– Stephen Curry : 22 points
– Lonzo Ball et LaMelo Ball: 21 points
– Richaun Holmes et Davion Mitchell : 20 points
– Derrick Rose, Draymond Green et Andrew Wiggins : 19 points
– Michael Porter Jr., Evan Fournier, LaMarcus Aldridge et Gary Trent Jr. : 18 points
– Evan Mobley : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Domantas Sabonis, Chris Duarte, Aaron Gordon, Malik Beasley, Keldon Johnson et Mo Bamba : 16 points
– Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 15 points
– Jayson Tatum, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nikola Vucevic et Jusuf Nurkic : 14 points
– Marcus Smart, Eric Bledsoe et Terrence Ross: 11 points
– Cole Anthony et Dennis Schroder : 8 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Andre Drummond : 7 points
– Buddy Hield et Franz Wagner : 6 points
– Jalen Suggs : 4 points
– Kemba Walker : 1 point
– Tobias Harris, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, D’Angelo Russell, Kevin Love, Jakob Poeltl, Lauri Markkanen, Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving et Larry Bird : 0 point
– Terry Rozier : – 2 points
– Cam Reddish : – 3 points
– Kyle Kuzma et Kelly Oubre Jr. : – 7 points
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Pistons – Sixers
- 0h30 : Hawks – Jazz
- 0h30 : Heat – Celtics
- 3h : Suns – Rockets
- 3h30 : Lakers – Thunder