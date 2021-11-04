Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Nikola Jokic s’est mis sur son 61 et Kemba sur son 1, deux perfs différentes mais zéro surprise

Par
Publié le
Kemba Walker Knicks 2 7 septembre 2021

Kemb1 Walker.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Jokic : 61 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 59 points

– Myles Turner, Miles Bridges et Jalen Brunson : 52 points

– Paul George, Jarrett Allen et Fred VanVleet : 50 points

– Kevin Durant et Reggie Jackson : 49 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Harrison Barnes : 44 points

– Bradley Beal, Tyrese Haliburton et Gordon Hayward : 43 points

– De’Andre Hunter : 40 points

– Jaylen Brown, Jordan Poole et Dejounte Murray : 39 points

– Darius Garland et Montrezl Harrell : 38 points

– Will Barton : 37 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Clint Capela : 36 points

– Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., Nicolas Batum et Norman Powell : 35 points

– Seth Curry : 34 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 33 points

– Trae Young et Derrick White : 32 points

– Julius Randle, C.J. McCollum, Malcolm Brogdon, Joe Harris, Devin Vassell et Al Horford : 31 points

– Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns et Terance Mann : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– De’Aaron Fox et Caris LeVert : 29 points

– Luka Doncic et OG Anunoby : 28 points

– Collin Sexton : 27 points

– Damian Lillard, James Harden et R.J. Barrett : 26 points

– Ja Morant, Jonas Valanciunas et Wendell Carter Jr. : 25 points

– Joel Embiid, John Collins, Robert Williams III, Devonte’ Graham et Patty Mills : 24 points

– Tyrese Maxey et Steven Adams : 23 points

– Stephen Curry : 22 points

– Lonzo Ball et LaMelo Ball: 21 points

– Richaun Holmes et Davion Mitchell : 20 points

– Derrick Rose, Draymond Green et Andrew Wiggins : 19 points

– Michael Porter Jr., Evan Fournier, LaMarcus Aldridge et Gary Trent Jr. : 18 points

– Evan Mobley : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Domantas Sabonis, Chris Duarte, Aaron Gordon, Malik Beasley, Keldon Johnson et Mo Bamba : 16 points

– Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 15 points

– Jayson Tatum, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nikola Vucevic et Jusuf Nurkic : 14 points

– Marcus Smart, Eric Bledsoe et Terrence Ross: 11 points

– Cole Anthony et Dennis Schroder : 8 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Andre Drummond : 7 points

– Buddy Hield et Franz Wagner : 6 points

– Jalen Suggs : 4 points

– Kemba Walker : 1 point

– Tobias Harris, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, D’Angelo Russell, Kevin Love, Jakob Poeltl, Lauri Markkanen, Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving et Larry Bird : 0 point

– Terry Rozier : – 2 points

– Cam Reddish : – 3 points

– Kyle Kuzma et Kelly Oubre Jr. : – 7 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Pistons – Sixers
  • 0h30 : Hawks – Jazz
  • 0h30 : Heat – Celtics
  • 3h : Suns – Rockets
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Thunder
