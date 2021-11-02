TrashTalk Fantasy League : DeMar DeRozan dans le rôle du Taureau énervé, et c’est toute la TTFL qui se régale

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# Ils ont cartonné
– DeMar DeRozan : 62 points
– Cole Anthony : 54 points
– Jarrett Allen : 53 points
– Paul George : 52 points
– LaMelo Ball et Domantas Sabonis : 50 points
– Andre Drummond : 45 points
# Ils ont assuré
– OG Anunoby et Jaylen Brown : 44 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 43 points
– Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Franz Wagner : 41 points
– Julius Randle, Ja Morant, Clint Capela et R.J. Barrett : 39 points
– Trae Young et Tyus Jones : 36 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Zach LaVine : 35 points
– Myles Turner et Wendell Carter Jr. : 34 points
– Al Horford, Bogdan Bogdanovic et Svi Mykhailiuk : 33 points
– Seth Curry et John Collins : 32 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 31 points
– Fred VanVleet et T.J. McConnell : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Norman Powell : 29 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrell, Dejounte Murray et Chris Duarte : 28 points
– Anthony Edwards et Lauri Markkanen : 27 points
– Damian Lillard et Nikola Vucevic : 26 points
– Josh Giddey : 25 points
– Evan Mobley et Terry Rozier : 24 points
– Dennis Schroder, Cam Reddish et Derrick White : 23 points
– Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma et Kemba Walker : 22 points
– Miles Bridges, Marcus Smart et Jusuf Nurkic : 21 points
– Collin Sexton et Lonzo Ball : 20 points
– Darius Garland et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 19 points
– Michael Porter Jr., C.J. McCollum et Jakob Poeltl : 18 points
– Jakob Poeltl, Mo Bamba et Chris Duarte : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Caris LeVert, Terrence Ross et Steven Adams : 14 points
– Keldon Johnson : 13 points
– Jalen Suggs et Darius Bazley : 12 points
– Robert Williams III et De’Andre Hunter : 11 points
– Reggie Jackson : 10 points
– Evan Fournier : 8 points
– Gordon Hayward : 7 points
– Malik Beasley : 4 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 2 points
– Joel Embiid, Scottie Barnes, Tobias Harris, Malcolm Brogdon, Pascal Siakam et Ben Simmons : 0 point
– Kelly Oubre Jr. et Derrick Rose : – 1 point
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Pistons – Bucks
- 0h30 : Mavs – Heat
- 2h : Jazz – Kings
- 3h : Suns – Pelicans
- 3h30 : Lakers – Rockets