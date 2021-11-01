Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Frank Ntilikina montre le bout de son nez, le trophée de MIP n’est déjà plus très loin

Cinq petits matchs seulement la nuit dernière, mais bien assez pour compléter un week-end bien déjà bien dense entre les défilés de zombies et le changement d’heure. On débriefe ? Allez, fonçons.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Mavericks – Kings : 105-99, les notes du match juste ici

– Kings : 105-99, les notes du match juste ici Hornets – Blazers : 125-113

– Blazers : 125-113 Bucks – Jazz : 95-107

: 95-107 Nets – Pistons : 117-91

– Pistons : 117-91 Lakers – Rockets : 95-85

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Dans un match où la maladresse fut reine, les Rois se sont inclinés face à Luka Doncic et les Mavs.

On en parlait juste ici hier, mais Frank Ntilikina commence à trouver sa place à Dallas et son match d’hier soir va dans ce sens avec 12 points, 3 rebonds et 2 passes en 21 minutes.

On en parlait juste ici hier, la défense des Blazers est l’une des belles surprises de ce début de saison. Bah pas hier.

Des Hornets portés par un duo au swag assez all-time – LaMelo Ball et Kelly Oubre Jr. – et qui sont désormais au complet avec le retour hier de Terry Rozier.

Damian Lillard a de nouveau déchiré, pour le plus grand seum d’à peu près 3 000 joueurs de TTFL.

Le Jazz a repris sa marche en avant face à des Bucks privés de Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton et Jrue Holiday.

Les Bucks qui sont ce matin dans le négatif, bah il est beau l’champion.

Victoire facile des Nets face aux Pistons, si vous aviez misé 100 euros dessus vous avez gagné deux centimes.

James Harden continue sa montée en puissance avec cette fois-ci un triple-double en trois quarts-temps.

Victoire tranquille également des Lakers face aux Rockets, avec un Carmelo Anthony qui se porte plutôt pas mal du haut de ses 26 ans.

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Luka to Powell from the restricted circle on the opposite end 🤯 Watch the @dallasmavs host SAC on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/hu2DZuXZ1X — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

16 PTS, 5 AST for Luka at halftime.@dallasmavs 53@SacramentoKings 47 Watch on NBA League Pass ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/6nk2Wmyk2i — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

💫 LOGO LUKA 💫 Big shot for the Mavericks.. they lead by 6 late on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/jOn05VfE6N — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Length on length at the rim! Giannis with the early denial on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/cYLTT1nsnp — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

The @utahjazz doing it on both ends…they lead MIL at halftime on NBA TV 🔥 ➡️ https://t.co/rTTQ9EtLON pic.twitter.com/8Yxmc3nV1h — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

This is actually extremely impressive. 👏 Blake, Brooklyn up late in Q2 on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/058sW8njDZ — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

LaMelo Impact! 21p/5r/5a late in the 3Q…@hornets lead POR by 3 on NBA League Pass. Watch: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/G0K5EQbiPq — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

🕷️ 28 points in the game for Spida

🕷️ 11 on 4-5 shooting in the 4th Q The @utahjazz move to 5-1! pic.twitter.com/SgqgJQvWVj — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

Triple-double for the Beard after 3Q. 18 PTS (6-9 FGM)

10 REB

12 AST pic.twitter.com/jakjIVLRMF — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 1, 2021

👻 The @HoustonRockets arrive for Halloween action in LA! 🚀 Tipoff at 10:30pm/et on League Passhttps://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/sQoqA4fEuP — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

59th triple-double for @JHarden13, tying Larry Bird for 7th all-time! 18 points (6-9 shooting)

10 boards

12 dimes@BrooklynNets win pic.twitter.com/pGPhDlqfUn — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

LeBron spins in on League Pass! @Lakers off to a hot start ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/wPgQ7RPnwp — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

🔥 MELO HEATING UP 🔥 He hits his 4th triple of the half, plus the foul on NBA League Pass! Watch: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/My3hmS1iYH — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

DeAndre drops the perfect outlet..

LeBron does the rest 💥💥💥 Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/MefMdffGlw — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

LeBron James reaches a sprint speed of 17.9 mph en route to his incredible transition reverse slam, tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/H4p8GER1Am — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

🔥 @carmeloanthony does it on both ends in the @Lakers win! 23 PTS

5 3PM

2 STL

4 BLK pic.twitter.com/iz6YJScGv9 — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021

🎃 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🎃 Luka’s double-double lifts the @dallasmavs to open this year’s Halloween slate! Frank Ntilikina: 12 PTS (4-6 FGM)

Dwight Powell: 12 PTS (4-5 FGM), 8 REB pic.twitter.com/v55ZOFaqce — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir

0h : Hornets – Cavs

0h : Pacers – Spurs

0h : Sixers – Blazers

0h30 : Hawks – Wizards

0h30 : Celtics – Bulls

0h30 : Knicks – Raptors

1h : Grizzlies – Nuggets

1h : Wolves – Magic

3h30 : Clippers – Thunder

Dimanche camomille avec une nuit assez calme, mais dès ce soir on repart au combat avec neuf matchs et ce dès minuit, merci le changement d’heure. Joyeux jour férié à tous et n’oubliez pas : quand c’est férié, on fait rieng d’la journée.