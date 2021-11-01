Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Frank Ntilikina montre le bout de son nez, le trophée de MIP n’est déjà plus très loin

Cinq petits matchs seulement la nuit dernière, mais bien assez pour compléter un week-end bien déjà bien dense entre les défilés de zombies et le changement d’heure. On débriefe ? Allez, fonçons.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Mavericks – Kings : 105-99, les notes du match juste ici
- Hornets – Blazers : 125-113
- Bucks – Jazz : 95-107
- Nets – Pistons : 117-91
- Lakers – Rockets : 95-85
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Dans un match où la maladresse fut reine, les Rois se sont inclinés face à Luka Doncic et les Mavs.
- On en parlait juste ici hier, mais Frank Ntilikina commence à trouver sa place à Dallas et son match d’hier soir va dans ce sens avec 12 points, 3 rebonds et 2 passes en 21 minutes.
- On en parlait juste ici hier, la défense des Blazers est l’une des belles surprises de ce début de saison. Bah pas hier.
- Des Hornets portés par un duo au swag assez all-time – LaMelo Ball et Kelly Oubre Jr. – et qui sont désormais au complet avec le retour hier de Terry Rozier.
- Damian Lillard a de nouveau déchiré, pour le plus grand seum d’à peu près 3 000 joueurs de TTFL.
- Le Jazz a repris sa marche en avant face à des Bucks privés de Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton et Jrue Holiday.
- Les Bucks qui sont ce matin dans le négatif, bah il est beau l’champion.
- Victoire facile des Nets face aux Pistons, si vous aviez misé 100 euros dessus vous avez gagné deux centimes.
- James Harden continue sa montée en puissance avec cette fois-ci un triple-double en trois quarts-temps.
- Victoire tranquille également des Lakers face aux Rockets, avec un Carmelo Anthony qui se porte plutôt pas mal du haut de ses 26 ans.
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
Luka to Powell from the restricted circle on the opposite end 🤯
16 PTS, 5 AST for Luka at halftime.@dallasmavs 53@SacramentoKings 47
💫 LOGO LUKA 💫
Length on length at the rim!
The @utahjazz doing it on both ends…they lead MIL at halftime on NBA TV 🔥
This is actually extremely impressive. 👏
LaMelo Impact!
21p/5r/5a late in the 3Q…@hornets lead POR by 3 on NBA League Pass.
💪 Paschall putback 💪@utahjazz 90@Bucks 83
🕷️ 28 points in the game for Spida
🕷️ 11 on 4-5 shooting in the 4th Q
Triple-double for the Beard after 3Q.
18 PTS (6-9 FGM)
10 REB
👻 The @HoustonRockets arrive for Halloween action in LA! 🚀
59th triple-double for @JHarden13, tying Larry Bird for 7th all-time!
18 points (6-9 shooting)
10 boards
🔥 MELO HEATING UP 🔥
He hits his 4th triple of the half, plus the foul on NBA League Pass!
DeAndre drops the perfect outlet..
LeBron does the rest 💥💥💥
That was good enough, Russ! 😆 pic.twitter.com/lYEuZqNPcm
LeBron James reaches a sprint speed of 17.9 mph en route to his incredible transition reverse slam, tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/H4p8GER1Am
🚨 21-4 Rockets run! 🚨@HoustonRockets 77@Lakers 88
🔥 @carmeloanthony does it on both ends in the @Lakers win!
23 PTS
5 3PM
2 STL
🎃 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🎃
Luka’s double-double lifts the @dallasmavs to open this year’s Halloween slate!
Frank Ntilikina: 12 PTS (4-6 FGM)
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
- A retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique (on arrive)
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 0h : Hornets – Cavs
- 0h : Pacers – Spurs
- 0h : Sixers – Blazers
- 0h30 : Hawks – Wizards
- 0h30 : Celtics – Bulls
- 0h30 : Knicks – Raptors
- 1h : Grizzlies – Nuggets
- 1h : Wolves – Magic
- 3h30 : Clippers – Thunder
Dimanche camomille avec une nuit assez calme, mais dès ce soir on repart au combat avec neuf matchs et ce dès minuit, merci le changement d’heure. Joyeux jour férié à tous et n’oubliez pas : quand c’est férié, on fait rieng d’la journée.