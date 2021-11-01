Mavericks

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Frank Ntilikina montre le bout de son nez, le trophée de MIP n’est déjà plus très loin

Publié le
Frank Ntilikina 1er novembre 2021

Encore une belle sortie pour Frank Ntilikina, qui aura donc du attendre quatre ans avant qu’un coach lui fasse confiance. Pourvu que ça dure !

Cinq petits matchs seulement la nuit dernière, mais bien assez pour compléter un week-end bien déjà bien dense entre les défilés de zombies et le changement d’heure. On débriefe ? Allez, fonçons.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Dans un match où la maladresse fut reine, les Rois se sont inclinés face à Luka Doncic et les Mavs.
  • On en parlait juste ici hier, mais Frank Ntilikina commence à trouver sa place à Dallas et son match d’hier soir va dans ce sens avec 12 points, 3 rebonds et 2 passes en 21 minutes.
  • On en parlait juste ici hier, la défense des Blazers est l’une des belles surprises de ce début de saison. Bah pas hier.
  • Des Hornets portés par un duo au swag assez all-time – LaMelo Ball et Kelly Oubre Jr. – et qui sont désormais au complet avec le retour hier de Terry Rozier.
  • Damian Lillard a de nouveau déchiré, pour le plus grand seum d’à peu près 3 000 joueurs de TTFL.
  • Le Jazz a repris sa marche en avant face à des Bucks privés de Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton et Jrue Holiday.
  • Les Bucks qui sont ce matin dans le négatif, bah il est beau l’champion.
  • Victoire facile des Nets face aux Pistons, si vous aviez misé 100 euros dessus vous avez gagné deux centimes.
  • James Harden continue sa montée en puissance avec cette fois-ci un triple-double en trois quarts-temps.
  • Victoire tranquille également des Lakers face aux Rockets, avec un Carmelo Anthony qui se porte plutôt pas mal du haut de ses 26 ans.

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Hornets – Cavs
  • 0h : Pacers – Spurs
  • 0h : Sixers – Blazers
  • 0h30 : Hawks – Wizards
  • 0h30 : Celtics – Bulls
  • 0h30 : Knicks – Raptors
  • 1h : Grizzlies – Nuggets
  • 1h : Wolves – Magic
  • 3h30 : Clippers – Thunder

Dimanche camomille avec une nuit assez calme, mais dès ce soir on repart au combat avec neuf matchs et ce dès minuit, merci le changement d’heure. Joyeux jour férié à tous et n’oubliez pas : quand c’est férié, on fait rieng d’la journée.

