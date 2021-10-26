TrashTalk Fantasy League : Paul George et Damian Lillard distribuent les carottes à tour de bras, heureusement que c’est bon pour la peau

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jayson Tatum : 62 points
– Jimmy Butler : 60 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 57 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 56 points
– Kevin Durant : 54 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 53 points
– Trae Young : 52 points
– Nikola Jokic et Jaylen Brown : 48 points
– Jarrett Allen : 47 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Khris Middleton : 44 points
– Kevin Durant, Luke Kennard et Domantas Sabonis : 42 points
– DeMar DeRozan et Dennis Schroder : 40 points
– Bam Adebayo : 39 points
– Anthony Edwards, Robert Williams III, Brandon Ingram et OG Anunoby : 36 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– John Collins : 34 points
– Terance Mann et Kevin Love : 33 points
– Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kelly Olynyk, Isaiah Stewart et LaMelo Ball : 32 points
– Fred VanVleet : 31 points
– Malcolm Brogdon et Saddiq Bey : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Nikola Vucevic, Devonte’ Graham et Mason Plumlee : 28 points
– C.J. McCollum : 25 points
– Chris Duarte, Lonzo Ball, Gary Trent Jr. et Cam Reddish : 22 points
– Paul George et Gordon Hayward : 21 points
– Evan Mobley : 20 points
– James Harden, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cole Anthony et Montrezl Harrell : 19 points
– Mo Bamba et Collin Sexton : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Clint Capela, Scottie Barnes, Lauri Markkanen et Wendell Carter Jr. : 16 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie, Darius Garland et Jalen Suggs : 15 points
– Goran Dragic : 12 points
– Reggie Jackson : 11 points
– Kyle Lowry, Michael Porter Jr., Patrick Williams et Duncan Robinson : 10 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 9 points
– Bradley Beal et D’Angelo Russell : 8 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 7 points
– Eric Bledsoe : 6 points
– Damian Lillard : 3 points
– Patty Mills : 1 point
– Jrue Holiday, Jerami Grant, De’Andre Hunter, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pascal Siakam, Caris LeVert et Terry Rozier : 0 point
– Malik Beasley : – 1 point
– P.J. Tucker : – 5 points
– Terrence Ross : – 14 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Knicks – Sixers
- 2h : Thunder – Warriors
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Rockets
- 2h30 : Spurs – Lakers
- 4h : Jazz – Nuggets