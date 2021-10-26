Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Paul George et Damian Lillard distribuent les carottes à tour de bras, heureusement que c’est bon pour la peau

Par
Publié le
Paul George 5 mars 2021

21 points pour Paul George, 3 pour Damian Lillard, et ça fait 24 bonnes raisons de se taper la tête contre les murs au petit matin.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jayson Tatum : 62 points

– Jimmy Butler : 60 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 57 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 56 points

– Kevin Durant : 54 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 53 points

– Trae Young : 52 points

– Nikola Jokic et Jaylen Brown : 48 points

– Jarrett Allen : 47 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Khris Middleton : 44 points

– Kevin Durant, Luke Kennard et Domantas Sabonis : 42 points

– DeMar DeRozan et Dennis Schroder : 40 points

– Bam Adebayo : 39 points

– Anthony Edwards, Robert Williams III, Brandon Ingram et OG Anunoby : 36 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– John Collins : 34 points

– Terance Mann et Kevin Love : 33 points

– Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kelly Olynyk, Isaiah Stewart et LaMelo Ball : 32 points

– Fred VanVleet : 31 points

– Malcolm Brogdon et Saddiq Bey : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Nikola Vucevic, Devonte’ Graham et Mason Plumlee : 28 points

– C.J. McCollum : 25 points

– Chris Duarte, Lonzo Ball, Gary Trent Jr. et Cam Reddish : 22 points

– Paul George et Gordon Hayward : 21 points

– Evan Mobley : 20 points

– James Harden, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cole Anthony et Montrezl Harrell : 19 points

– Mo Bamba et Collin Sexton : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Clint Capela, Scottie Barnes, Lauri Markkanen et Wendell Carter Jr. : 16 points

– Spencer Dinwiddie, Darius Garland et Jalen Suggs : 15 points

– Goran Dragic : 12 points

– Reggie Jackson : 11 points

– Kyle Lowry, Michael Porter Jr., Patrick Williams et Duncan Robinson : 10 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 9 points

– Bradley Beal et D’Angelo Russell : 8 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 7 points

– Eric Bledsoe : 6 points

– Damian Lillard : 3 points

– Patty Mills : 1 point

– Jrue Holiday, Jerami Grant, De’Andre Hunter, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pascal Siakam, Caris LeVert et Terry Rozier : 0 point

– Malik Beasley : – 1 point

– P.J. Tucker : – 5 points

– Terrence Ross : – 14 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Knicks – Sixers
  • 2h : Thunder – Warriors
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Rockets
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Lakers
  • 4h : Jazz – Nuggets
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top