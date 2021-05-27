Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Russell Westbrook et Bogdan Bogdanovic sont les carotteurs du jour, mais tranquille ça donne une belle peau

Russell Westbrook interview 9 mai 2021

Le pick Randle n’était pas terrible non plus d’ailleurs, alors que le pick John Collins est déjà passé à la postérité des carottes all-time.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Ja Morant : 65 points

– Ben Simmons : 47 points

– Rudy Gobert : 45 points

– Joel Embiid et Trae Young : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Mike Conley : 39 points

– Bradley Beal : 38 points

– Derrick Rose : 37 points

– Dillon Brooks : 35 points

– Tobias Harris : 33 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 31 points

– Joe Ingles : 29 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Donovan Mitchell : 27 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 26 points

– Kyle Anderson : 25 points

– De’Andre Hunter : 24 points

– Jordan Clarkson et Daniel Gafford : 22 points

– Julius Randle : 21 points

– Clint Capela, R.J. Barrett, Bojan Bogdanovic et Rui Hachimura : 20 points

# Les belles carottes

– Russell Westbrook : 16 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 15 points

– Robin Lopez : 5 points

– Danilo Gallinari et Lou Williams : 4 points

– Immanuel Quickley : – 1 point

– John Collins : – 2 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Heat- Bucks
  • 4h : Lakers – Suns
  • 4h30 : Blazers – Nuggets
