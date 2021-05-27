TrashTalk Fantasy League : Russell Westbrook et Bogdan Bogdanovic sont les carotteurs du jour, mais tranquille ça donne une belle peau

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Ja Morant : 65 points
– Ben Simmons : 47 points
– Rudy Gobert : 45 points
– Joel Embiid et Trae Young : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Mike Conley : 39 points
– Bradley Beal : 38 points
– Derrick Rose : 37 points
– Dillon Brooks : 35 points
– Tobias Harris : 33 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 31 points
– Joe Ingles : 29 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Donovan Mitchell : 27 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 26 points
– Kyle Anderson : 25 points
– De’Andre Hunter : 24 points
– Jordan Clarkson et Daniel Gafford : 22 points
– Julius Randle : 21 points
– Clint Capela, R.J. Barrett, Bojan Bogdanovic et Rui Hachimura : 20 points
# Les belles carottes
– Russell Westbrook : 16 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 15 points
– Robin Lopez : 5 points
– Danilo Gallinari et Lou Williams : 4 points
– Immanuel Quickley : – 1 point
– John Collins : – 2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Heat- Bucks
- 4h : Lakers – Suns
- 4h30 : Blazers – Nuggets