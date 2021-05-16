TrashTalk Fantasy League : Kendrick Nunn est le meilleur joueur de la Ligue, surtout quand tous les meilleurs joueurs de la Ligue se reposent

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Julius Randle et Kendrick Nunn : 52 points
– Anthony Davis : 50 points
– Miles Bridges : 42 points
– Patrick Williams : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Caris LeVert : 39 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 38 points
– Khris Middleton : 37 points
– Jayson Tatum et Karl-Anthony Towns : 36 points
– Devin Booker, Chris Paul et Thaddeus Young : 35 points
– Bruce Brown et Gorgui Dieng : 34 points
– LeBron James, Drew Eubanks et Mikal Bridges : 33 points
– Anthony Edwards : 31 points
– Jalen McDaniels, Bryn Forbes et JaKarr Sampson : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Kyrie Irving : 28 points
– Andre Drummond : 27 points
– Evan Fournier : 26 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 25 points
– Derrick Rose : 22 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– James Harden, Bam Adebayo et Dennis Schroder : 17 points
– Terry Rozier : 16 points
– R.J. Barrett : 15 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 13 points
– Kevin Durant : 11 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Kyle Kuzma : 6 points
– LaMelo Ball : 4 points
– Blake Griffin : 2 points
– Coby White et P.J. Washington : 1 point
– Zach LaVine, Deandre Ayton, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, Dejounte Murray, Kemba Walker et Domantas Sabonis : 0 point
– Malik Monk : – 3 points
– Tyler Herro : – 4 points
# programme de ce soir
- 19h : Knicks – Celtics
- 19h : Raptors – Pacers
- 19h : Wizards – Hornets
- 20h : Spurs – Suns
- 21h30 : Warriors – Grizzlies
- 1h : Hawks – Rockets
- 1h : Nets – Cavs
- 1h : Sixers – Magic
- 2h : Pistons – Heat
- 3h : Bulls – Bucks
- 3h : Wolves – Mavericks
- 3h : Pelicans – Lakers
- 3h : Thunder – Clippers
- 3h : Blazers – Nuggets
- 3h : Kings – Jazz