TrashTalk Fantasy League : un Steph Curry + un Paul George ne valent pas un John Konchar, tels sont les calculs du jour

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Andrew Wiggins : 57 points
– Nikola Jokic : 56 points
– Jayson Tatum : 52 points
– Zach LaVine : 51 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 49 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo et Devin Booker : 48 points
– Kemba Walker : 47 points
– Terence Davis : 45 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 44 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns, Delon Wright et Ja Morant : 43 points
– Kawhi Leonard, Tyler Herro, Julius Randle, Derrick Rose et Michael Porter Jr. : 42 points
– Kevin Durant et Saben Lee : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Bam Adebayo et Chris Paul : 39 points
– Ivica Zubac : 38 points
– Draymond Green : 37 points
– Terance Mann : 36 points
– Ben Simmons, Kenrich Williams et Evan Fournier : 35 points
– Cody Zeller : 34 points
– Duncan Robinson, Tobias Harris, Brandon Clarke et Kendrick Nunn : 33 points
– John Konchar, Moritz Wagner et Bruce Brown : 32 points
– Willie Cauley-Stein, Jae Crowder et Caris LeVert : 31 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. et Jordan Poole : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Richaun Holmes : 28 points
– Terry Rozier et Buddy Hield : 27 points
– Anthony Edwards et Anthony Davis : 23 points
– D’Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler et Goran Dragic : 22 points
– Jrue Holiday et Deandre Ayton : 20 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 19 points
– Chris Boucher : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Stephen Curry : 17 points
– Paul George : 14 points
– Khris Middleton : 12 points
– LaMelo Ball : 11 points
– Luka Doncic : 9 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 3 points
– Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Lowry, R.J. Barrett, Jaren Jackson Jr., Fred VanVleet, Malcolm Brogdon, James Harden et Jerami Grant : 0 point
– Lou Williams : – 1 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h00 : Hawks – Wizards
- 2h : Nets – Spurs
- 2h : Bulls – Nets
- 2h : Cavs – Celtics
- 3h : Mavs – Pelicans
- 3h30 : Jazz – Blazers
- 4h : Lakers – Rockets