TrashTalk Fantasy League : vraiment une bonne idée d’avoir misé sur Pascal Siakam, enfin presque, en fait pas du tout

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Bradley Beal : 71 points
– Stephen Curry : 69 points
– Russell Westbrook et Kevin Durant : 65 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 60 points
– Joel Embiid : 52 points
– Damian Lillard et Caris LeVert : 50 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 45 points
– Kenyon Martin Jr. : 44 points
– Kyrie Irving : 43 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 42 points
– Michael Porter Jr. : 41 points
– Nikola Jokic : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Dwight Howard et Draymond Green : 39 points
– Khyri Thomas : 38 points
– Georges Niang : 37 points
– Facundo Campazzo : 36 points
– C.J. McCollum et Blake Griffin : 35 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 32 points
– Rudy Gobert : 31 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Mason Plumlee : 28 points
– Tobias Harris, Norman Powell, Jordan Clarkson et Andrew Wiggins : 26 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 25 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. et Joe Ingles : 24 points
– Ja Morant et Saddiq Bey : 23 points
– Luguentz Dort : 18 points
– Rui Hachimura et Dejounte Murray : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jerami Grant et Enes Kanter : 16 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 15 points
– Pascal Siakam : 14 points
– Daniel Gafford et Darius Bazley : 13 points
– Ben Simmons, Malcolm Brogdon, Christian Wood, Kyle Lowry, Donovan Mitchell, Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley, Kevin Porter Jr. et Fred VanVleet : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 19h : Celtics – Heat
- 21h30 : Clippers – Knicks
- 1h : Hornets – Pelicans
- 1h : Cavs – Mavs
- 1h : Magic – Wolves
- 2h : Pistons – Bulls
- 4h : Lakers – Suns
- 4h : Kings – Thunder