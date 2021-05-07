Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Pascal Siakam top pick, parfait pour fêter l’arrivée des Raptors dans la course à la Lottery

Pascal Siakam 7 mai 2021

Et on n’oublie pas l’équation du jour, pleine de seum évidemment : un Luka Doncic + un Kevin Durant n’est même pas égal à un Caris LeVert.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Pascal Siakam : 68 points

– Kyrie Irving : 67 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 58 points

– Caris LeVert : 57 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 51 points

– Stephen Curry : 48 points

– Robin Lopez : 47 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 44 points

– Bradley Beal, Paul George, Raul Neto et P.J. Washington : 41 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 38 points

– Dwight Powell, Ty Jerome et John Collins : 37 points

– Cory Joseph, Kyle Kuzma et Khem Birch : 36 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 33 points

– T.J. McConnell : 32 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 31 points

– Aaron Holiday, Ivica Zubac et Mike Mulder : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Russell Westbrook : 28 points

– Kevin Durant et Luka Doncic : 27 points

– Kawhi Leonard et Andrew Wiggins : 26 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 25 points

– Fred VanVleet : 23 points

– Darius Bazley : 22 points

– Ja Morant : 21 points

– Draymond Green : 19 points

– Clint Capela : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Andre Drummond : 17 points

– Terry Rozier : 14 points

– Zach LaVine : 11 points

– LaMelo Ball : 6 points

– Luguentz Dort : 1 point

– Devonte’ Graham, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, Rui Hachimura, Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, James Harden, LeBron James, Dennis Schroder et Gordon Hayward : 0 point

– Anthony Davis : – 2 points

– Dillon Brooks : – 5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Pelicans
  • 1h30 : Bulls – Celtics
  • 2h : Hornets – Magic
  • 2h : Heat – Bulls
  • 2h : Bucks – Rockets
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Cavaliers
  • 3h : Jazz – Nuggets
  • 4h : Suns – Knicks
  • 4h : Blazers – Lakers
  • 4h : Kings – Spurs
