TrashTalk Fantasy League : Pascal Siakam top pick, parfait pour fêter l’arrivée des Raptors dans la course à la Lottery

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Pascal Siakam : 68 points
– Kyrie Irving : 67 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 58 points
– Caris LeVert : 57 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 51 points
– Stephen Curry : 48 points
– Robin Lopez : 47 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 44 points
– Bradley Beal, Paul George, Raul Neto et P.J. Washington : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 38 points
– Dwight Powell, Ty Jerome et John Collins : 37 points
– Cory Joseph, Kyle Kuzma et Khem Birch : 36 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 33 points
– T.J. McConnell : 32 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 31 points
– Aaron Holiday, Ivica Zubac et Mike Mulder : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Russell Westbrook : 28 points
– Kevin Durant et Luka Doncic : 27 points
– Kawhi Leonard et Andrew Wiggins : 26 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 25 points
– Fred VanVleet : 23 points
– Darius Bazley : 22 points
– Ja Morant : 21 points
– Draymond Green : 19 points
– Clint Capela : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Andre Drummond : 17 points
– Terry Rozier : 14 points
– Zach LaVine : 11 points
– LaMelo Ball : 6 points
– Luguentz Dort : 1 point
– Devonte’ Graham, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, Rui Hachimura, Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, James Harden, LeBron James, Dennis Schroder et Gordon Hayward : 0 point
– Anthony Davis : – 2 points
– Dillon Brooks : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Pelicans
- 1h30 : Bulls – Celtics
- 2h : Hornets – Magic
- 2h : Heat – Bulls
- 2h : Bucks – Rockets
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Cavaliers
- 3h : Jazz – Nuggets
- 4h : Suns – Knicks
- 4h : Blazers – Lakers
- 4h : Kings – Spurs