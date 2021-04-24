TrashTalk Fantasy League : officiel, avoir pick Ja Morant fait de vous un trader

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Russell Westbrook : 68 points
– Ja Morant : 64 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 58 points
– Jayson Tatum et Stephen Curry : 49 points
– Paul George, Miles Bridges et Bradley Beal : 45 points
– Kelly Olynyk : 41 points
– Darius Garland et John Wall : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– C.J. McCollum : 38 points
– Payton Pritchard : 37 points
– Collin Sexton, Théo Maledon, P.J. Washington, Christian Wood, Kelly Oubre Jr. et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 36 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 35 points
– Michael Porter Jr, Joe Harris et Darius Bazley : 34 points
– Jeff Green : 33 points
– Dillon Brooks : 32 points
– Jimmy Butler, Jarrett Allen et John Collins : 31 points
– Kendrick Nunn, Terry Rozier, Andrew Wiggins et Nikola Jokic : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Damian Lillard : 27 points
– Bam Adebayo, Kyrie Irving et Danilo Gallinari : 25 points
– Draymond Green : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Carmelo Anthony : 23 points
– Blake Griffin et Enes Kanter : 20 points
– Marcus Smart et Lou Williams : 18 points
– Norman Powell : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kevin Love : 15 points
– Tyler Herro : 12 points
– Duncan Robinson et Paul Millsap : 11 points
– Goran Dragic : 5 points
– Devonte’ Graham et Evan Fournier : 1 point
– Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Kevin Durant, Robert Williams, James Harden, Clint Capela, Avery Bradley et Marcus Morris : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 19h00 : Knicks – Raptors
- 21h30 : Bucks – Sixers
- 1h : Pacers – Pistons
- 2h : Pelicans – Spurs
- 2h : Heat – Bulls
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Lakers
- 3h : Jazz – Timberwolves
- 4h : Nuggets – Rockets