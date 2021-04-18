Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : info utile, c’est à Phoenix que poussent les carottes les plus moches du monde

carotte 18 avril 2021

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jayson Tatum : 71 points

– Stephen Curry : 62 points

– Bradley Beal : 55 points

– Andre Drummond : 50 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 46 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 44 points

– Grayson Allen : 41 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Isaiah Stewart : 39 points

– Ersan Ilyasova et Drew Eubanks : 37 points

– Russell Westbrook, Joe Ingles et Dennis Schroder : 36 points

– Kemba Walker et Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 35 points

– Kyle Kuzma et Dillon Brooks : 33 points

– Darius Garland, Jrue Holiday et Jonas Valanciunas : 32 points

– Ish Smith et Devin Vassell : 31 points

– Desmond Bane : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Khris Middleton et Dejounte Murray : 29 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 28 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 25 points

– Montrezl Harrell et Jarrett Allen : 24 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Collin Sexton et Bojan Bogdanovic : 23 points

– Draymond Green : 18 points

– Devin Booker : 17 points

– Kevin Love et Deandre Ayton : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Jerami Grant : 15 points

– Ja Morant : 12 points

– Chris Paul : 10 points

– Coby White et Thaddeus Young : 9 points

– Rui Hachimura : 7 points

– Jaylen Brown, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine et LeBron James : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 19h : Hawks – Pacers
  • 19h : Knicks – Pelicans
  • 21h30 : Heat – Nets
  • 1h : Hornets – Blazers
  • 1h : Magic – Rockets
  • 1h : Raptors – Thunder
  • 1h30 : Mavs – Kings
  • 4h : Clippers – Wolves
