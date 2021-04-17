TrashTalk Fantasy League : les Wizards ont trouvé le remède anti-Zion, mais le remède anti-Jokic n’existe toujours pas

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Jokic : 70 points
– Julius Randle : 67 points
– Joel Embiid et Russell Westbrook : 61 points
– Jimmy Butler : 57 points
– Miles Bridges : 53 points
– Paul Watson : 50 points
– Brandon Ingram : 49 points
– Kevin Durant : 47 points
– Paul George : 46 points
– Dillon Brooks et Josh Jackson : 45 points
– Domantas Sabonis et Coby White : 44 points
– Rudy Gobert : 43 points
– Luka Doncic : 42 points
– Nikola Vucevic, Isaiah Stewart et Joe Harris : 41 points
– DeMar DeRozan et Kelly Olynyk : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 39 points
– Terry Rozier, Wendell Carter Jr. et Jae’Sean Tate : 38 points
– Trevor Ariza : 37 points
– R.J. Barrett, C.J. McCollum et Vernon Carey Jr. : 35 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 34 points
– Kristaps Porzingis, Jakob Poeltl, Luguentz Dort et Cole Anthony : 33 points
– Michael Porter Jr. : 32 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 31 points
– Bam Adebayo, Drew Eubanks et Enes Kanter : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Norman Powell : 29 points
– Caris LeVert et Ben Simmons : 28 points
– Bradley Beal, Donovan Mitchell et Dejounte Murray : 27 points
– Chris Boucher : 26 points
– Ja Morant : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Blake Griffin : 23 points
– Zion Williamson : 22 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 21 points
– Christian Wood : 19 points
– Malcolm Brogdon : 17 points
– Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards et Mike Conley : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– D’Angelo Russell : 15 points
– John Wall : 7 points
– Fred VanVleet : 3 points
– Rui Hachimura, Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner, James Harden, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Tobias Harris, Devonte’ Graham, Victor Oladipo, Zach LaVine, Malik Beasley, Gordon Hayward et LaMelo Ball : 0 point
– Lonzo Ball : – 1 point
# programme de ce soir
- Lakers – Jazz
- Wizards – Pistons
- Bulls – Cavaliers
- Celtics – Warriors
- Bucks – Grizzlies
- Suns – Spurs