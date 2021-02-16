TrashTalk Fantasy League : Ben Simmons se fringue en XL, Tobias Harris porte du L et Joel Embiid ne met pas de vêtements

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Ben Simmons : 76 points
– Julius Randle : 68 points
– Tobias Harris et Jimmy Butler : 60 points
– Kyrie Irving : 59 points
– James Harden : 57 points
– Hassan Whiteside, Stephen Curry et Bam Adebayo : 56 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 55 points
– Bradley Beal : 54 points
– Marcus Morris : 51 points
– Ivica Zubac : 42 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Domantas Sabonis, David Nwaba et Clint Capela : 38 points
– Cory Joseph: 37 points
– R.J. Barrett et Zach LaVine : 36 points
– Davis Bertans et John Wall : 35 points
– Tyler Herro et Malcolm Brogdon : 34 points
– Danilo Gallinari, Thaddeus Young, Draymond Green et Joe Ingles : 32 points
– John Collins, Buddy Hield, Collin Sexton, Trae Young et Marvin Bagley III : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– De’Aaron Fox, Russell Westbrook et Rudy Gobert, : 29 points
– Coby White : 27 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Donovan Mitchell : 23 points
– Lou Williams et Myles Turner : 21 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 19 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 18 points
– DeMarcus Cousins : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Derrick Rose : 12 points
– Darius Garland : 11 points
– Duncan Robinson : 10 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 7 points
– Kevin Huerter : 2 points
– Joel Embiid, Paul George, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond, Kawhi Leonard, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon et Goran Dragic, : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- Celtics-Nuggets
- Grizzlies-Pelicans
- Bucks-Raptors
- Timberwolves-Lakers
- Thunder-Blazers
- Suns-Nets
- Spurs-Pistons : reporté