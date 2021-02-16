Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Ben Simmons se fringue en XL, Tobias Harris porte du L et Joel Embiid ne met pas de vêtements

Par
Publié le
Ben Simmons

Trois nuances de Sixers.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Ben Simmons : 76 points

– Julius Randle : 68 points

– Tobias Harris et Jimmy Butler : 60 points

– Kyrie Irving : 59 points

– James Harden : 57 points

– Hassan Whiteside, Stephen Curry et Bam Adebayo : 56 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 55 points

– Bradley Beal : 54 points

– Marcus Morris : 51 points

– Ivica Zubac : 42 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Domantas Sabonis, David Nwaba et Clint Capela : 38 points

– Cory Joseph: 37 points

– R.J. Barrett et Zach LaVine : 36 points

– Davis Bertans et John Wall : 35 points

– Tyler Herro et Malcolm Brogdon : 34 points

– Danilo Gallinari, Thaddeus Young, Draymond Green et Joe Ingles : 32 points

– John Collins, Buddy Hield, Collin Sexton, Trae Young et Marvin Bagley III : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– De’Aaron Fox, Russell Westbrook et Rudy Gobert, : 29 points

– Coby White : 27 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Donovan Mitchell : 23 points

– Lou Williams et Myles Turner : 21 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 19 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 18 points

– DeMarcus Cousins : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Derrick Rose : 12 points

– Darius Garland : 11 points

– Duncan Robinson : 10 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 7 points

– Kevin Huerter : 2 points

– Joel Embiid, Paul George, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond, Kawhi Leonard, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon et Goran Dragic,  : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • Celtics-Nuggets
  • Grizzlies-Pelicans
  • Bucks-Raptors
  • Timberwolves-Lakers
  • Thunder-Blazers
  • Suns-Nets
  • Spurs-Pistons : reporté
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top