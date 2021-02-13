Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : point positif, De’Aaron Fox n’a raté aucun tir, point négatif, c’est parce qu’il n’a pas joué

Par
Publié le
TTFL

Du coup on retire tout ce qu’on a dit concernant le All-Star Game

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Luka Doncic : 76 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 73 points

– Terry Rozier : 65 points

– Zion Williamson et Saddiq Bey : 60 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 57 points

– Jayson Tatum : 55 points

– Rudy Gobert : 52 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 51 points

– Julius Randle et Kawhi Leonard : 50 points

– Anthony Davis : 48 points

– LeBron James et Joe Ingles : 47 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 46 points

– Nikola Jokic : 45 points

– Enes Kanter et Jonas Valanciunas : 44 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Gary Trent Jr., Brandon Ingram et Malik Beasley : 41 points

– Collin Sexton : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Jakob Poeltl : 38 points

– Donovan Mitchell et Marcus Morris : 35 points

– Ja Morant, Skylar Mays et Tomas Satoransky : 34 points

– Jaylen Brown, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, Justin Jackson, Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Michael Carter-Williamsn Nemanja Bjelica et Cody Zeller : 33 points

– Russell Westbrook, Jarrett Allen, Carmelo Anthony, Grayson Allen et Eric Bledsoe : 32 points

– Keldon Johnson, Clint Capela, Hassan Whiteside et Dejounte Murray : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Lou Williams : 28 points

– Damian Lillard et Derrick Rose : 27 points

– Jamal Murray et Anthony Edwards : 26 points

– Buddy Hield et Montrezl Harrell : 24 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Khris Middleton, Harrison Barnes et Coby White : 21 points

– Al Horford et Richaun Holmes : 20 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 19 points

– Michael Porter Jr. et Blake Griffin : 18 points

– Jerami Grant : 15 points

# Les belles carottes

– Gordon Hayward et Andre Drummond : 13 points

– R.J. Barrett : 11 points

– John Collins : 9 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 8 points

–  Devonte’ Graham : 4 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 3 points

– Cam Reddish et Danilo Gallinari : 1 point

– D’Angelo Russell, Paul George, Kemba Walker, De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, De’Andre Hunter, LaMarcus Aldridge : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • Suns-Sixers
  • Hawks-Pacers
  • Knicks-Rockets
  • Warriors-Nets
  • Jazz-Heat
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top