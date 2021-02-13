TrashTalk Fantasy League : point positif, De’Aaron Fox n’a raté aucun tir, point négatif, c’est parce qu’il n’a pas joué

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Luka Doncic : 76 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 73 points
– Terry Rozier : 65 points
– Zion Williamson et Saddiq Bey : 60 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 57 points
– Jayson Tatum : 55 points
– Rudy Gobert : 52 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 51 points
– Julius Randle et Kawhi Leonard : 50 points
– Anthony Davis : 48 points
– LeBron James et Joe Ingles : 47 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 46 points
– Nikola Jokic : 45 points
– Enes Kanter et Jonas Valanciunas : 44 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Gary Trent Jr., Brandon Ingram et Malik Beasley : 41 points
– Collin Sexton : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Jakob Poeltl : 38 points
– Donovan Mitchell et Marcus Morris : 35 points
– Ja Morant, Skylar Mays et Tomas Satoransky : 34 points
– Jaylen Brown, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, Justin Jackson, Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Michael Carter-Williamsn Nemanja Bjelica et Cody Zeller : 33 points
– Russell Westbrook, Jarrett Allen, Carmelo Anthony, Grayson Allen et Eric Bledsoe : 32 points
– Keldon Johnson, Clint Capela, Hassan Whiteside et Dejounte Murray : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Lou Williams : 28 points
– Damian Lillard et Derrick Rose : 27 points
– Jamal Murray et Anthony Edwards : 26 points
– Buddy Hield et Montrezl Harrell : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Khris Middleton, Harrison Barnes et Coby White : 21 points
– Al Horford et Richaun Holmes : 20 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 19 points
– Michael Porter Jr. et Blake Griffin : 18 points
– Jerami Grant : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– Gordon Hayward et Andre Drummond : 13 points
– R.J. Barrett : 11 points
– John Collins : 9 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 8 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 4 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 3 points
– Cam Reddish et Danilo Gallinari : 1 point
– D’Angelo Russell, Paul George, Kemba Walker, De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, De’Andre Hunter, LaMarcus Aldridge : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- Suns-Sixers
- Hawks-Pacers
- Knicks-Rockets
- Warriors-Nets
- Jazz-Heat