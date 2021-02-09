TrashTalk Fantasy League : ding ding ding, on vous rappelle que Jonas Valanciunas est bien souvent un pari payant

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jonas Valanciunas : 63 points
– Nikola Jokic : 59 points
– Fred VanVleet et Khris Middleton : 57 points
– Stephen Curry : 55 points
– Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis et Pascal Siakam : 53 points
– LeBron James : 50 points
– Dejounte Murray et Devin Booker : 49 points
– Malik Beasley : 48 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 43 points
– Zach LaVine, Giannis Antetokounmpo et Mikal Bridges : 42 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– DeMar DeRozan : 39 points
– Norman Powell et Deandre Ayton : 38 points
– LaMelo Ball : 37 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 36 points
– Josh Richardson et Hamidou Diallo : 35 points
– Andre Drummond, Will Barton et Collin Sexton : 34 points
– Miles Bridges et Jakob Poeltl : 33 points
– Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr. et Jaylen Nowell : 32 points
– Darius Bazley et Wes Matthews : 31 points
– Victor Oladipo, Tim Hardaway Jr. et Rui Hachimura : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Luka Doncic : 29 points
– Anthony Edwards : 28 points
– Jarrett Allen : 27 points
– Ja Morant : 26 points
– Dennis Schroder : 25 points
– Dillon Brooks : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Darius Garland : 23 points
– Chris Boucher : 22 points
– DeMarcus Cousins : 20 points
– Terry Rozier : 19 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 17 points
– Draymond Green : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Coby White et Michael Porter Jr. : 13 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 11 points
– Al Horford : 10 points
– Kyle Lowry : 7 points
– Jamal Murray : 6 points
– John Wall, Lauri Markkanen, Devonte’ Graham, Russell Westbrook, Jrue Holiday, Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Wiseman et Christian Wood : 0 point
– Luguentz Dort : – 1 point
– Cedi Osman : – 3 points
– Derrick White : – 7 points
# programme de ce soir
- Pistons-Nets
- Knicks-Heat
- Pelicans-Rockets
- Spurs-Warriors
- Jazz-Celtics
- Blazers-Magic
- Kings-Sixers