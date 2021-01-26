Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : LeBron James au sommet, et on compte environ 1000 personnes qui détestent subitement Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid 5 janvier 2021

Un sacré poti blagueur.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– LeBron James : 76 points

– Luka Doncic : 69 points

– Malcolm Brogdon : 66 points

– Delon Wright : 55 points

– Stephen Curry : 52 points

– Jerami Grant : 49 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 47 points

– Michael Porter Jr. : 46 points

– Bam Adebayo, Andre Drummond et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 45 points

– Enes Kanter, Zach LaVine et Malik Beasley : 42 points

– Myles Turner : 41 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Fred VanVleet : 39 points

– James Harden, Jeremy Lamb et Gordon Hayward : 37 points

– Thaddeus Young, Norman Powell, Nikola Jokic et Daniel Theis : 36 points

– Jaylen Brown : 35 points

– Marcus Smart, Anfernee Simons et Andrew Wiggins : 34 points

– Damian Lillard : 33 points

– Goran Dragic, Mike Muscala, Tobias Harris et Cole Anthony : 32 points

– Jayson Tatum, JaMychal Green et Wayne Ellington : 31 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr., Darius Bazley, Cedi Osman et Anthony Davis : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Evan Fournier, Terry Rozier et Kevin Durant : 29 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 28 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 27 points

– Lauri Markkanen : 26 points

– Devonte’ Graham : 24 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr. et Aaron Gordon : 23 points

– James Wiseman : 22 points

– Collin Sexton et Jamal Murray : 21 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 19 points

– Ben Simmons : 18 points

– Anthony Edwards et Darius Garland : 17 points

– Draymond Green : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Jarrett Allen : 14 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 12 points

– Kyle Lowry, Chris Boucher, Kyle Kuzma et Tristan Thompson : 11 points

– Dennis Schroder : 7 points

– Terrence Ross et LaMelo Ball : 6 points

– Blake Griffin : 5 points

– Paul Millsap : 4 points

– Coby White : 3 points

– Duncan Robinson : 2 points

– Pascal Siakam, Jusuf Nurkic, C.J. McCollum, Robert Covington, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Al Horford et tous les joueurs de Grizzlies-Kings et de Spurs-Pelicans : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • Hawks-Clippers
  • Rockets-Wizards
  • Jazz-Knicks
