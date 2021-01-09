TrashTalk Fantasy League : Caris LeVert continue de s’éclater, Russell Westbrook continue d’être éclaté

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Caris LeVert : 67 points
– Zach LaVine : 64 points
– Stephen Curry : 61 points
– Jerami Grant : 53 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 51 points
– Fred VanVleet, Bradley Beal et Khris Middleton : 50 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 49 points
– Jaylen Brown : 47 points
– Chris Boucher : 46 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 45 points
– Paul George, Pascal Siakam, Royce O’Neale et Hamidou Diallo : 43 points
– Harrison Barnes : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Gordon Hayward et Christian Wood : 39 points
– LeBron James, Norman Powell, Josh Hart et Wendell Carter Jr. : 38 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Julius Randle : 37 points
– Zion Williamson : 36 points
– Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum et De’Aaron Fox : 35 points
– Serge Ibaka et Montrezl Harrell : 34 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 33 points
– P.J. Tucker : 32 points
– Mason Plumlee : 31 points
– Blake Griffin, Miles Bridges, Delon Wright, Tyrese Haliburton et Brandon Clarke : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Brandon Ingram, Deandre Ayton et Rui Hachimura : 29 points
– James Harden, Jarrett Allen, Devonte’ Graham et Mike Conley : 28 points
– Jrue Holiday : 27 points
– Dillon Brooks : 26 points
– LaMelo Ball et Andrew Wiggins : 25 points
– Steven Adams : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Marvin Bagley III, Bojan Bogdanovic et Rudy Gobert : 23 points
– Chris Paul et John Wall : 22 points
– R.J. Barrett et Buddy Hield : 21 points
– Devin Booker et Terry Rozier : 20 points
– Marcus Smart : 18 points
– Thomas Bryant : 17 points
– Davis Bertans, Al Horford, Jonas Valanciunas, Mitchell Robinson et Coby White : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Cole Anthony et James Wiseman : 15 points
– Russell Westbrook : 11 points
– DeMarcus Cousins : 10 points
– Draymond Green : 9 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 7 points
– Bobby Portis et Eric Gordon : 6 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. et Derrick Rose : 5 points
– Lou Williams : 4 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 3 points
– Lonzo Ball : 1 point
– Evan Fournier, Tristan Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant, Kevin Durant, Hassan Whiteside, Aaron Gordon et Lauri Markkanen : 0 point
– Terrence Ross : – 1 point
– Deni Avdija : – 2 points
– Marcus Morris : – 3 points
# Le programme de ce soir
- Sixers-Nuggets
- Hornets-Hawks
- Pacers-Suns
- Wizards-Heat
- Bucks-Cavs
- Wolves-Spurs
- Mavs-Magic
- Kings-Blazers