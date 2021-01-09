Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Caris LeVert continue de s'éclater, Russell Westbrook continue d'être éclaté

Russell Westbrook 30 décembre 2020

Fais pas cette tête, tu sais qu’on a raison.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Caris LeVert : 67 points

– Zach LaVine : 64 points

– Stephen Curry : 61 points

– Jerami Grant : 53 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 51 points

– Fred VanVleet, Bradley Beal et Khris Middleton : 50 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 49 points

– Jaylen Brown : 47 points

– Chris Boucher : 46 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 45 points

– Paul George, Pascal Siakam, Royce O’Neale et Hamidou Diallo : 43 points

– Harrison Barnes : 41 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

Gordon Hayward et Christian Wood : 39 points

– LeBron James, Norman Powell, Josh Hart et  Wendell Carter Jr. : 38 points

– Nikola Vucevic et Julius Randle : 37 points

– Zion Williamson : 36 points

– Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum et De’Aaron Fox : 35 points

– Serge Ibaka et Montrezl Harrell : 34 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 33 points

– P.J. Tucker : 32 points

– Mason Plumlee : 31 points

– Blake Griffin, Miles Bridges, Delon Wright, Tyrese Haliburton et Brandon Clarke : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Brandon Ingram, Deandre Ayton et Rui Hachimura : 29 points

– James Harden, Jarrett Allen, Devonte’ Graham et Mike Conley : 28 points

– Jrue Holiday : 27 points

– Dillon Brooks : 26 points

– LaMelo Ball et Andrew Wiggins : 25 points

– Steven Adams : 24 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Marvin Bagley III, Bojan Bogdanovic et Rudy Gobert : 23 points

– Chris Paul et John Wall : 22 points

– R.J. Barrett et Buddy Hield : 21 points

– Devin Booker et Terry Rozier : 20 points

– Marcus Smart : 18 points

– Thomas Bryant : 17 points

– Davis Bertans, Al Horford, Jonas Valanciunas, Mitchell Robinson et Coby White : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Cole Anthony et James Wiseman : 15 points

– Russell Westbrook : 11 points

– DeMarcus Cousins : 10 points

– Draymond Green : 9 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 7 points

– Bobby Portis et Eric Gordon : 6 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. et Derrick Rose : 5 points

– Lou Williams : 4 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 3 points

– Lonzo Ball : 1 point

– Evan Fournier, Tristan Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant, Kevin Durant, Hassan Whiteside, Aaron Gordon et Lauri Markkanen : 0 point

– Terrence Ross : – 1 point

– Deni Avdija : – 2 points

– Marcus Morris : – 3 points

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Sixers-Nuggets
  • Hornets-Hawks
  • Pacers-Suns
  • Wizards-Heat
  • Bucks-Cavs
  • Wolves-Spurs
  • Mavs-Magic
  • Kings-Blazers
