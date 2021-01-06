TrashTalk Fantasy League : Nikola Jokic nous tape un bon gros 69, parfait quand on n’a pas d’idée de titre pour un papier

Conseils des experts

Sinon on aurait pu parler du score de Paul George, mais on va éviter de vous énerver de bon matin.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Jokic : 69 points

– Kawhi Leonard : 52 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 51 points

– Jarrett Allen et Kyrie Irving : 49 points

– Juancho Hernangomez : 45 points

– Patrick Beverley : 44 points

– LeBron James : 43 points

– Anthony Davis : 41 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

Nicolas Batum : 39 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 38 points

– Damian Lillard et Patty Mills : 35 points

– Otto Poter Jr. : 34 points

– Caris LeVert : 33 points

– Dejounte Murray : 31 points

– JaMychal Green, C.J. McCollum et Coby White : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Will Barton : 29 points

– Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gobert et Rudy Gay : 28 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 24 points

– Jonas Valanciunas et Wendell Carter Jr. : 23 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Patrick Williams, Robert Covington et Zach LaVine : 22 points

– Dillon Brooks et Brandon Clarke : 19 points

– Lou Williams et Jamal Murray : 18 points

– Malik Beasley : 17 points

– Carmelo Anthony, Montrezl Harrell et LaMarcus Aldridge : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– DeMar DeRozan : 13 points

– Paul Millsap : 11 points

– Mike Conley, Kyle Kuzma et Jordan Clarkson : 8 points

– Anthony Edwards : 6 points

– Serge Ibaka : 4 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic et Ricky Rubio : 2 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns, Ja Morant, Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Durant et Michael Porter Jr. : 0 point

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Pacers-Rockets
  • Magic-Cavs
  • Sixers-Wizards
  • Hawks-Hornets
  • Heat-Celtics
  • Knicks-Jazz
  • Bucks-Pistons
  • Pels-Thunder
  • Susn-Raptors
  • Warriors-Clippers
  • Kings-Bulls
