TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid qui cartonne face aux Raptors, on n’a pas toujours dit ça comme dirait l’autre

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 53 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Michael Porter Jr. : 52 points
– Nikola Jokic et Julius Randle : 51 points
– Jayson Tatum : 47 points
– Stephen Curry : 46 points
– Tobias Harris : 45 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Andrew Wiggins : 44 points
– Russell Westbrook, De’Aaron Fox et Jrue Holiday : 43 points
– Khris Middleton et Kyle Lowry : 42 points
– Andre Drummond : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– OG Anunoby et Bradley Beal : 39 points
– Zach LaVine : 38 points
– Victor Oladipo : 37 points
– Richaun Homes et Monte Morris : 36 points
– Jerami Grant : 35 points
– Domantas Sabonis, Dwayne Bacon, Lou Williams et Tyler Herro : 34 points
– Jae Crowder : 32 points
– Isiah Roby, Davis Bertans, Paul George, Tristan Thompson et Serge Ibaka : 31 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Coby White, Myles Turner, Deandre Ayton, Ricky Rubio et Jaylen Brown : 28 points
– Ben Simmons, Marcus Smart et Mikal Bridges : 27 points
– Zion Williamson et Malcolm Brogdon : 25 points
– Bam Adebayo, Collin Sexton et D’Angelo Russell : 24 points
# C’est quand même pas terrible
– Darius Garland, Marvin Bagley III et Brook Lopez : 23 points
– Steven Adams, Chris Paul, Wendell Carter Jr. et Blake Griffin : 22 points
– Markelle Fultz, Kelly Oubre Jr., Deni Avdija, Mitchell Robinson et Brandon Ingram : 20 points
– Pascal Siakam, Buddy Hield, T.J. Warren, Thomas Bryant, Bobby Portis et Elfrid Payton : 19 points
– Malik Beasley, Giannis Antetokounmpo et Derrick Rose : 18 points
– Aaron Gordon : 17 points
– Cole Anthony : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– R.J. Barrett : 15 points
– Evan Fournier : 14 points
– Terrence Ross : 13 points
– Anthony Edwards : 12 points
– Devin Booker et Lauri Markkanen : 11 points
– Hassan Whiteside et Fred VanVleet : 10 points
– Paul Millsap : 9 points
– James Wiseman : 8 points
– Norman Powell : 5 points
– Duncan Robinson : 3 points
– Dwight Howard : 1 point
– Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green, Kemba Walker, Goran Dragic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jamal Murray, Kevin Love et Jimmy Butler : 0 point
– Chris Boucher : – 3 points
– Lonzo Ball : – 6 points
– Killian Hayes : – 7 points
# Le programme de ce soir
- Celtics – Grizzlies
- Nets – Hawks
- Heat – Bucks
- Mavericks – Hornets
- Spurs – Lakers
- Clippers – Blazers