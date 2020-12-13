Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : on continue la préchauffe, et on connait un Serbe qui nous promet des soirées bien chaudes cet hiver

Indice : c’est pas lui.

Petit point matinal inutile pour vos classements (la TTFL reprendra officiellement le 22 décembre) mais bien essentielle pour se remettre dans le bain, apprendre ou réapprendre à compter correctement, et pourquoi pas pour… dégager déjà quelques tendances. Allez, envoyez les scores de la nuit, et préparez vos tableaux Excels.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Jokic : 56 points

– Ja Morant : 41 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

Cedi Osman : 38 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 36 points

– Mike Muscala : 35 points

– Khris Middleton : 33 points

– Théo Maledon et Patty Mills : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Malcolm Brogdon : 29 points

– Isaac Okoro et Maxi Kleber : 26 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 25 points

– Domantas Sabonis et Bobby Portis : 24 points

– Myles Turner et Jonas Valanciunas : 23 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Deandre Ayton et DeMar DeRozan : 22 points

– George Hill : 21 points

– Rudy Gobert : 20 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 19 points

– Devin Booker et Jordan Clarkson : 18 points

– Gordon Hayward : 17 points

– O.G. Anunoby et Luka Doncic : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Fred VanVleet, Malik Beasley et Karl-Anthony Towns : 15 points

– Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio et Bojan Bogdanovic : 14 points

– Darius Garland et Paul Millsap : 12 points

– Jamal Murray : 11 points

– Pascal Siakam et LaMarcus Aldridge : 10 points

– Dejounte Murray et Stephen Curry : 8 points

– Andre Drummond, Michael Porter Jr. et Jrue Holiday : 6 points

– Victor Oladipo, Brook Lopez et Devonte’ Graham : 5 points

– Kevin Love : 4 points

– LaMelo Ball : 2 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. et Andrew Wiggins : 1 point

– Collin Sexton, Kyle Lowry, Al Horford, Dillon Brooks, James Wiseman, Draymond Green, Chris >Paul, Mike Conley, Kristaps Porzingis, Luguentz Dort et T.J. Warren : 0 point

– Norman Powell et Anthony Edwards : – 1 point

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Hawks – Magic
  • Nets – Wizards
  • Pistons – Knicks
  • Bulls – Rockets
  • Lakers – Clippers
  • Blazers – Kings
