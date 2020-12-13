TrashTalk Fantasy League : on continue la préchauffe, et on connait un Serbe qui nous promet des soirées bien chaudes cet hiver

Petit point matinal inutile pour vos classements (la TTFL reprendra officiellement le 22 décembre) mais bien essentielle pour se remettre dans le bain, apprendre ou réapprendre à compter correctement, et pourquoi pas pour… dégager déjà quelques tendances. Allez, envoyez les scores de la nuit, et préparez vos tableaux Excels.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Jokic : 56 points
– Ja Morant : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Cedi Osman : 38 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 36 points
– Mike Muscala : 35 points
– Khris Middleton : 33 points
– Théo Maledon et Patty Mills : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Malcolm Brogdon : 29 points
– Isaac Okoro et Maxi Kleber : 26 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 25 points
– Domantas Sabonis et Bobby Portis : 24 points
– Myles Turner et Jonas Valanciunas : 23 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Deandre Ayton et DeMar DeRozan : 22 points
– George Hill : 21 points
– Rudy Gobert : 20 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 19 points
– Devin Booker et Jordan Clarkson : 18 points
– Gordon Hayward : 17 points
– O.G. Anunoby et Luka Doncic : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Fred VanVleet, Malik Beasley et Karl-Anthony Towns : 15 points
– Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio et Bojan Bogdanovic : 14 points
– Darius Garland et Paul Millsap : 12 points
– Jamal Murray : 11 points
– Pascal Siakam et LaMarcus Aldridge : 10 points
– Dejounte Murray et Stephen Curry : 8 points
– Andre Drummond, Michael Porter Jr. et Jrue Holiday : 6 points
– Victor Oladipo, Brook Lopez et Devonte’ Graham : 5 points
– Kevin Love : 4 points
– LaMelo Ball : 2 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. et Andrew Wiggins : 1 point
– Collin Sexton, Kyle Lowry, Al Horford, Dillon Brooks, James Wiseman, Draymond Green, Chris >Paul, Mike Conley, Kristaps Porzingis, Luguentz Dort et T.J. Warren : 0 point
– Norman Powell et Anthony Edwards : – 1 point
# Le programme de ce soir
- Hawks – Magic
- Nets – Wizards
- Pistons – Knicks
- Bulls – Rockets
- Lakers – Clippers
- Blazers – Kings