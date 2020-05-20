Les épisodes 9 et 10 de « The Last Dance » vus par Twitter : c’était vraiment top, vivement les épisodes 11 et 12 hein quoi ?

Comme dirait l’autre, toutes les bonnes choses ont une fin, « The Last Dance » est une bonne chose, et malheureusement, sa fin est arrivée ce lundi avec les épisodes 9 et 10 qui viennent conclure ce formidable documentaire sur les Bulls de Michael Jordan. Pour rien au monde, les joueurs NBA n’auraient raté ça, du coup, ils étaient encore nombreux à s’être mis devant leur téléviseur pour voir MJ crucifier le Jazz, on espère ne pas vous spoiler.
NB : il se peut que certaines traductions ne soient pas reprises littéralement en français mot pour mot, mais qu’elles soient adaptées afin d’être plus facilement compréhensibles sans pour autant en modifier le sens.
# Last but not least comme on dit
Can’t wait for the #TheLastDance tonight ‼️
— Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) May 17, 2020
Je n’en peux plus d’attendre The Last Dance ce soir.
Gotta record the last episode so i gotta stay off social media for a while
— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 17, 2020
Je dois enregistrer le dernier épisode, du coup je ne dois pas aller sur les réseaux sociaux pendant un moment.
#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Viqts31P6y
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 18, 2020
Bout to detox from twitter for a couple hrs. Got something to watch. #thelastdance
— nick vanexel (@vanexel31) May 18, 2020
Je vais m’absenter de Twitter pendant deux heures, j’ai un truc à regarder.
I really can’t believe this is the last episode…..damn
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 18, 2020
Je n’arrive pas à croire que ce soit déjà le dernier épisode.
# Les rivaux de Michael Jordan ont bien sur eu leur moment de « gloire »
Reggie Miller has a Flame Thrower🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2020
Reggie Miller est chaud comme un lance-flammes.
Karl Malone was a BAD man. Those matchups with Rodman>>>
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 18, 2020
Karl Malone était un MONSTRE. Ces oppositions avec Rodman…
Damnnn Bryon Russell 🤦🏾♂️😂
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020
Why did people think it was a good idea to talk junk to MJ?? 🧐🧐
— Brice Johnson (@bjohnson_23) May 18, 2020
Pourquoi les gens pensaient que c’était une bonne idée de mal parler à MJ ?
Hang on @utahjazz fans 🙏🏾
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020
Accrochez-vous, fans du Jazz !
Where does Stockton rank all time PG’s???
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 18, 2020
Où se situe John Stockton au niveau des meneurs All-Time ?
# Mais il était surtout question des joueurs des Bulls ici, notamment Steve Kerr…
BIG SHOT COACH!! @SteveKerr
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 18, 2020
GROS TIR COACH !
Steve Kerr is the man!!
— Evan Turner (@thekidet) May 18, 2020
Steve Kerr était un vrai gars !
Coach Kerr is comedy with that speech😂😂😂😂 @SteveKerr
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020
Ce speech de coach Kerr est trop drôle
# …mais encore plus de ce grand cinglé qu’est Dennis Rodman !
Dennis Rodman is the goat!!!!!
— Deonte Burton (@DeonteBurton) May 18, 2020
Dennis Rodman est le meilleur !
Ain’t no way Dennis did that 😂😂😂
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020
Impossible que Dennis ait fait ça.
Lol Dennis Rodman is the ultimate RINGER #LastDance
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) May 18, 2020
Dennis Rodman est le champion ultime.
Rodzilla 🤣
— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) May 18, 2020
Rodzilla!!
— Quincy Pondexter (@QuincyPondexter) May 18, 2020
Nan mais RODMAN!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) May 18, 2020
Rodman was in his own world 😂😭😂 that’s crazy !!
— Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) May 18, 2020
Rodman était dans son monde c’est dingue.
Why they chase Rodman out the building like that though 😂🤣😂
— Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) May 18, 2020
Mais pourquoi ils mettent Rodman dehors comme ça.
Rodman sprinting outta there lol… wwe during the finals? Rodzilla! Wow!
— Greg Monroe (@M10OSE) May 18, 2020
Rodman qui se casse d’ici… Du WWE pendant les Finales ? Rodzilla quoi !
Dennis did what Dennis wanted too🤣
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2020
Dennis faisait ce que Dennis voulait.
Dennis did the dash out of that Arena😭😭😭
— Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) May 18, 2020
Dennis a couru en dehors de la salle.
Yooo 😂😂😂😂😂 let us get 10 more episodes dedicated to Dennis Rodman
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) May 18, 2020
Donnez-nous 10 épisodes de plus sur Dennis Rodman !
Dennis Rodman a legend 🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️😂
— Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) May 18, 2020
Dennis Rodman est une légende !
# Attention quand même à ne pas oublier le « Flu Game », ce jour où tous les livreurs de pizza sont devenus redoutés à Salt Lake City
At least now I know I ain’t eating pizza in Utah anymore😳💯
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2020
Au moins maintenant je sais que je ne mangerai plus jamais de pizza à Utah
Been there. 👆🏻🍕 #thelastdance https://t.co/eLn0bZy9dV
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 18, 2020
J’ai mangé toute la pizza, personne d’autre n’en a mangé.
J’ai déjà fait ça aussi.
I’m weak ah they calling it “ the pizza game “ 🤣🤣😂😂
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 18, 2020
Ça me tue, ils appellent ça le « pizza game ».
I bet that pizza place feels really dumb 😂😂😂
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 18, 2020
J’imagine que cette pizzeria se sent vraiment idiote maintenant.
# Mais forcément, la conclusion ne pouvait être que sur Michael Jordan, et accessoirement ce shoot face à Bryon Russell
Could you imagine if MJ played in social media era???
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 18, 2020
Imaginez si MJ avait joué à l’époque des réseaux sociaux.
This documentary will forever be a classic! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 Going to miss these Sunday’s!
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 18, 2020
Ce documentaire sera pour toujours un classique. Ces dimanches vont me manquer.
“I’m going to slide a ring on your finger that’s all you need to know….” 😂😂😂Jordan the 🐐
— DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) May 18, 2020
« Je vais te passer la bague au doigt, c’est tout ce que tu dois savoir. » Jordan le GOAT.
Someone else putting out a documentary soon ? Asking for myself and a friend
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 18, 2020
Quelqu’un va refaire un documentaire bientôt ? Je demande pour moi, et pour un ami.
What a team! 😂💪🏻🏆 Full of 🐐s!!!!!
— Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) May 18, 2020
Quelle équipe… Remplie de monstres.
THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL!!!
— Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) May 18, 2020
C’ÉTAIT MAGNIFIQUE.
MJ….forever the GOAT 🐐 #TheLastDance
— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) May 18, 2020
MJ… Le meilleur pour toujours.
Amazing docu series. Truly Inspirational #TheLastDance
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) May 18, 2020
Documentaire incroyable, vraiment inspirant.
We needed this 😭😭😭 #TheLastDance
— Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) May 18, 2020
On en avait besoin.
“They cant win till we quit”
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) May 18, 2020
They can’t win until we quit 😂😂😂
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 18, 2020
Ils ne peuvent pas gagner tant qu’on n’est pas partis.
Was that shot against Russell… Michael Jordan’s biggest shot of his career?! ?🤔
— DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) May 18, 2020
Ce shoot contre Russell… Etait-ce le plus gros tir de sa carrière ?.
The Last Shot.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Mhbajti9Nr
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 18, 2020
Le dernier tir.
The Greatest of All Time. pic.twitter.com/11y7wFyJo5
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 18, 2020
Le meilleur de tous les temps.
Thank you for the dance.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/6MhqqEUChD
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 18, 2020
Merci pour la danse.