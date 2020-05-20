Les épisodes 9 et 10 de « The Last Dance » vus par Twitter : c’était vraiment top, vivement les épisodes 11 et 12 hein quoi ?

Comme dirait l’autre, toutes les bonnes choses ont une fin, « The Last Dance » est une bonne chose, et malheureusement, sa fin est arrivée ce lundi avec les épisodes 9 et 10 qui viennent conclure ce formidable documentaire sur les Bulls de Michael Jordan. Pour rien au monde, les joueurs NBA n’auraient raté ça, du coup, ils étaient encore nombreux à s’être mis devant leur téléviseur pour voir MJ crucifier le Jazz, on espère ne pas vous spoiler.

NB : il se peut que certaines traductions ne soient pas reprises littéralement en français mot pour mot, mais qu’elles soient adaptées afin d’être plus facilement compréhensibles sans pour autant en modifier le sens.

# Last but not least comme on dit

Can’t wait for the #TheLastDance tonight ‼️ — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) May 17, 2020

Je n’en peux plus d’attendre The Last Dance ce soir.

Gotta record the last episode so i gotta stay off social media for a while — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 17, 2020

Je dois enregistrer le dernier épisode, du coup je ne dois pas aller sur les réseaux sociaux pendant un moment.

Bout to detox from twitter for a couple hrs. Got something to watch. #thelastdance — nick vanexel (@vanexel31) May 18, 2020

Je vais m’absenter de Twitter pendant deux heures, j’ai un truc à regarder.

I really can’t believe this is the last episode…..damn — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 18, 2020

Je n’arrive pas à croire que ce soit déjà le dernier épisode.

# Les rivaux de Michael Jordan ont bien sur eu leur moment de « gloire »

Reggie Miller has a Flame Thrower🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2020

Reggie Miller est chaud comme un lance-flammes.

Karl Malone was a BAD man. Those matchups with Rodman>>> — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 18, 2020

Karl Malone était un MONSTRE. Ces oppositions avec Rodman…

Damnnn Bryon Russell 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020

Why did people think it was a good idea to talk junk to MJ?? 🧐🧐 — Brice Johnson (@bjohnson_23) May 18, 2020

Pourquoi les gens pensaient que c’était une bonne idée de mal parler à MJ ?

Hang on @utahjazz fans 🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020

Accrochez-vous, fans du Jazz !

Where does Stockton rank all time PG’s??? — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 18, 2020

Où se situe John Stockton au niveau des meneurs All-Time ?

# Mais il était surtout question des joueurs des Bulls ici, notamment Steve Kerr…

GROS TIR COACH !

Steve Kerr is the man!! — Evan Turner (@thekidet) May 18, 2020

Steve Kerr était un vrai gars !

Coach Kerr is comedy with that speech😂😂😂😂 @SteveKerr — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020

Ce speech de coach Kerr est trop drôle

# …mais encore plus de ce grand cinglé qu’est Dennis Rodman !

Dennis Rodman is the goat!!!!! — Deonte Burton (@DeonteBurton) May 18, 2020

Dennis Rodman est le meilleur !

Ain’t no way Dennis did that 😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020

Impossible que Dennis ait fait ça.

Lol Dennis Rodman is the ultimate RINGER #LastDance — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) May 18, 2020

Dennis Rodman est le champion ultime.

Rodzilla 🤣 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) May 18, 2020

Rodzilla!! — Quincy Pondexter (@QuincyPondexter) May 18, 2020

Nan mais RODMAN!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) May 18, 2020

Rodman was in his own world 😂😭😂 that’s crazy !! — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) May 18, 2020

Rodman était dans son monde c’est dingue.

Why they chase Rodman out the building like that though 😂🤣😂 — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) May 18, 2020

Mais pourquoi ils mettent Rodman dehors comme ça.

Rodman sprinting outta there lol… wwe during the finals? Rodzilla! Wow! — Greg Monroe (@M10OSE) May 18, 2020

Rodman qui se casse d’ici… Du WWE pendant les Finales ? Rodzilla quoi !

Dennis did what Dennis wanted too🤣 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2020

Dennis faisait ce que Dennis voulait.

Dennis did the dash out of that Arena😭😭😭 — Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) May 18, 2020

Dennis a couru en dehors de la salle.

Yooo 😂😂😂😂😂 let us get 10 more episodes dedicated to Dennis Rodman — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) May 18, 2020

Donnez-nous 10 épisodes de plus sur Dennis Rodman !

Dennis Rodman a legend 🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️😂 — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) May 18, 2020

Dennis Rodman est une légende !

# Attention quand même à ne pas oublier le « Flu Game », ce jour où tous les livreurs de pizza sont devenus redoutés à Salt Lake City

At least now I know I ain’t eating pizza in Utah anymore😳💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2020

Au moins maintenant je sais que je ne mangerai plus jamais de pizza à Utah

J’ai mangé toute la pizza, personne d’autre n’en a mangé.

J’ai déjà fait ça aussi.

I’m weak ah they calling it “ the pizza game “ 🤣🤣😂😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 18, 2020

Ça me tue, ils appellent ça le « pizza game ».

I bet that pizza place feels really dumb 😂😂😂 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 18, 2020

J’imagine que cette pizzeria se sent vraiment idiote maintenant.

# Mais forcément, la conclusion ne pouvait être que sur Michael Jordan, et accessoirement ce shoot face à Bryon Russell

Could you imagine if MJ played in social media era??? — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 18, 2020

Imaginez si MJ avait joué à l’époque des réseaux sociaux.

This documentary will forever be a classic! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 Going to miss these Sunday’s! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 18, 2020

Ce documentaire sera pour toujours un classique. Ces dimanches vont me manquer.

“I’m going to slide a ring on your finger that’s all you need to know….” 😂😂😂Jordan the 🐐 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) May 18, 2020

« Je vais te passer la bague au doigt, c’est tout ce que tu dois savoir. » Jordan le GOAT.

Someone else putting out a documentary soon ? Asking for myself and a friend — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 18, 2020

Quelqu’un va refaire un documentaire bientôt ? Je demande pour moi, et pour un ami.

What a team! 😂💪🏻🏆 Full of 🐐s!!!!! — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) May 18, 2020

Quelle équipe… Remplie de monstres.

THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL!!! — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) May 18, 2020

C’ÉTAIT MAGNIFIQUE.

MJ… Le meilleur pour toujours.

Amazing docu series. Truly Inspirational #TheLastDance — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) May 18, 2020

Documentaire incroyable, vraiment inspirant.

We needed this 😭😭😭 #TheLastDance — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) May 18, 2020

On en avait besoin.

“They cant win till we quit” — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) May 18, 2020

They can’t win until we quit 😂😂😂 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 18, 2020

Ils ne peuvent pas gagner tant qu’on n’est pas partis.

Was that shot against Russell… Michael Jordan’s biggest shot of his career?! ?🤔 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) May 18, 2020

Ce shoot contre Russell… Etait-ce le plus gros tir de sa carrière ?.

Le dernier tir.

The Greatest of All Time. pic.twitter.com/11y7wFyJo5 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 18, 2020

Le meilleur de tous les temps.