Les épisodes 9 et 10 de « The Last Dance » vus par Twitter : c’était vraiment top, vivement les épisodes 11 et 12 hein quoi ?

Par
Publié le
The Last Dance - Michael Jordan

Le dernier tir. La dernière danse.

Comme dirait l’autre, toutes les bonnes choses ont une fin, « The Last Dance » est une bonne chose, et malheureusement, sa fin est arrivée ce lundi avec les épisodes 9 et 10 qui viennent conclure ce formidable documentaire sur les Bulls de Michael Jordan. Pour rien au monde, les joueurs NBA n’auraient raté ça, du coup, ils étaient encore nombreux à s’être mis devant leur téléviseur pour voir MJ crucifier le Jazz, on espère ne pas vous spoiler.

NB : il se peut que certaines traductions ne soient pas reprises littéralement en français mot pour mot, mais qu’elles soient adaptées afin d’être plus facilement compréhensibles sans pour autant en modifier le sens.

# Last but not least comme on dit

Je n’en peux plus d’attendre The Last Dance ce soir.

Je dois enregistrer le dernier épisode, du coup je ne dois pas aller sur les réseaux sociaux pendant un moment.

Je vais m’absenter de Twitter pendant deux heures, j’ai un truc à regarder.

Je n’arrive pas à croire que ce soit déjà le dernier épisode.

# Les rivaux de Michael Jordan ont bien sur eu leur moment de « gloire »

Reggie Miller est chaud comme un lance-flammes.

Karl Malone était un MONSTRE. Ces oppositions avec Rodman…

Pourquoi les gens pensaient que c’était une bonne idée de mal parler à MJ ?

Accrochez-vous, fans du Jazz !

Où se situe John Stockton au niveau des meneurs All-Time ?

# Mais il était surtout question des joueurs des Bulls ici, notamment Steve Kerr…

GROS TIR COACH !

Steve Kerr était un vrai gars !

Ce speech de coach Kerr est trop drôle

# …mais encore plus de ce grand cinglé qu’est Dennis Rodman !

Dennis Rodman est le meilleur !

Impossible que Dennis ait fait ça.

Dennis Rodman est le champion ultime.

Rodman était dans son monde c’est dingue.

Mais pourquoi ils mettent Rodman dehors comme ça.

Rodman qui se casse d’ici… Du WWE pendant les Finales ? Rodzilla quoi !

Dennis faisait ce que Dennis voulait.

Dennis a couru en dehors de la salle.

Donnez-nous 10 épisodes de plus sur Dennis Rodman !

Dennis Rodman est une légende !

# Attention quand même à ne pas oublier le « Flu Game », ce jour où tous les livreurs de pizza sont devenus redoutés à Salt Lake City

Au moins maintenant je sais que je ne mangerai plus jamais de pizza à Utah

J’ai mangé toute la pizza, personne d’autre n’en a mangé.
J’ai déjà fait ça aussi.

Ça me tue, ils appellent ça le « pizza game ».

J’imagine que cette pizzeria se sent vraiment idiote maintenant.

# Mais forcément, la conclusion ne pouvait être que sur Michael Jordan, et accessoirement ce shoot face à Bryon Russell

Imaginez si MJ avait joué à l’époque des réseaux sociaux.

Ce documentaire sera pour toujours un classique. Ces dimanches vont me manquer.

« Je vais te passer la bague au doigt, c’est tout ce que tu dois savoir. » Jordan le GOAT.

Quelqu’un va refaire un documentaire bientôt ? Je demande pour moi, et pour un ami.

Quelle équipe… Remplie de monstres.

C’ÉTAIT MAGNIFIQUE.

MJ… Le meilleur pour toujours.

Documentaire incroyable, vraiment inspirant.

On en avait besoin.

Ils ne peuvent pas gagner tant qu’on n’est pas partis.

Ce shoot contre Russell… Etait-ce le plus gros tir de sa carrière ?.

Le dernier tir.

Le meilleur de tous les temps.

Merci pour la danse.

